Eascra Biotech Takes First Place at TechConnect Bio in Space Innovation Challenge

Nanomedicine startup wins $30,000 prize for pioneering nanoparticle delivery platform

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eascra Biotech, a nanomedicine startup, has won first place at the TechConnect Bio in Space Innovation Challenge, held during the TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo on March 10-12, 2026, in Raleigh, NC. Principal scientist Dr. Ian Sands delivered the winning pitch, earning Eascra the top prize of $30,000 from a $50,000 prize pool.

The Bio in Space Innovation Challenge, produced by TechConnect and powered by ATI, calls for breakthrough technologies leveraging space and microgravity to advance biotechnology, human health, and advanced biomaterials. Eascra was selected from ten finalists who presented to an expert panel of judges drawn from leading space and life science organizations.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our technology and the promise of space-enabled manufacturing to transform patient care,” said Mari Anne Snow, Eascra co-founder and CEO. “Dr. Sands represented Eascra brilliantly, and this win reinforces what we’ve believed from the beginning: that microgravity is a powerful tool for building better therapeutics.”

Eascra is the first commercial company to produce nanoparticles in space for medical use on Earth, having completed five missions to the International Space Station in less than two years. The company's JBNp technology, pioneered by cofounder Dr. Yupeng Chen, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Connecticut, delivers RNA therapeutics to hard-to-penetrate tissues like cartilage and solid tumors. Eascra’s proprietary nanoparticles are highly versatile and able to maintain fragile cargos like mRNA at room temperature for extended periods, thus eliminating cold chain requirements.

About Eascra Biotech

Eascra Biotech ( eascrabiotech.com ) is an early-stage nanomedicine startup providing an advanced therapeutic delivery platform capable of delivering RNA, gene editing, and other therapeutics to hard-to-reach treatment sites, such as articular cartilage, kidneys, and solid tumors. Its mission is to advance our technology for the benefit of humankind. Eascra’s proprietary delivery mechanism, a Janus Base Nanoparticle (JBNp) invented by Eascra co-founder, Dr. Yupeng Chen, mimics DNA and is customizable for different treatment indications. Eascra is working with NASA, the ISS National Laboratory™, and a variety of private space companies to accelerate our go-to-market strategy. The company is actively seeking commercial partnerships with companies in need of innovative delivery mechanisms to expedite the development of cutting-edge treatments that enhance patient outcomes.

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