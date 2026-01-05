Earendil Labs Announces Strategic Collaboration with Sanofi to Discover Bispecific Antibodies for Autoimmune Diseases

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earendil Labs, a global leader in AI-driven research and development of next-generation biologics therapeutics, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sanofi to apply Earendil's discovery platform to multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disease programs. Sanofi will lead the development and worldwide commercialization of bispecific candidates arising from the collaboration. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

As part of the agreement:

Earendil Labs will receive up to $160 million in upfront and near-term payments tied to early program achievements.

The total potential value of the collaboration, including upfront, development, and commercial milestones, is up to $2.56 billion. Earendil Labs will also receive tiered royalties on net product sales up to low double-digit percent.

Jian Peng, PhD, CEO of Earendil Labs, said: "Partnering with Sanofi allows us to apply Earendil's discovery platform to a broader set of autoimmune disease targets than ever before. By combining advanced predictive protein modeling with high-throughput experimental validation, we can identify and optimize bispecific antibody candidates more efficiently and precisely. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing next-generation therapeutics that have the potential to set new standards of care."

Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD, President & co-CEO of Earendil Labs, added: "Autoimmune diseases impose a heavy burden on patients and healthcare systems alike, with many conditions requiring lifelong management and often yielding incomplete responses to existing therapies. By leveraging Sanofi's deep expertise in clinical development and global commercialization, we aim to accelerate the translation of our platform-enabled bispecific antibody candidates into potentially transformative medicines, bringing new treatment options to patients in need."

About Earendil Labs: Earendil Labs is an AI-powered biotech company focusing on researching and developing next-generation innovative biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, cancer and other diseases of unmet medical needs. By combining advanced machine learning, generative protein engineering, and high-throughput experimental techniques, Earendil Labs and its affiliate Helixon Therapeutics streamline drug discovery & research process with aim of significantly accelerating drug development. Earendil Labs' proprietary integrated framework enables precise optimization of functionality, manufacturability, and developability of protein-based biologics with first-in-class and/or best-in-class potential.

