Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

October 21, 2025 | 
2 min read

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EGRX) (the “Company” or “Eagle”) is pleased to announce the voting results for each of the matters presented at the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held virtually on Friday, October 17, 2025. Of the 13,157,754 shares outstanding as of the record date, 10,769,820 shares, or approximately 82%, were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. Set forth below are the results of the matters submitted for a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

1.   Election of Directors

Election of (i) two Class I nominees for director, Michael Graves and Richard Edlin, to hold office until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and (ii) two Class II nominees for director, Jennifer Simpson and Luciana Borio, to hold office until the 2028 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and, in each case, until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified, or, if sooner, until the director’s death, resignation or removal. Voting results for each director nominee are as set out below:

Nominees:FORWITHHELD
Class I
Michael Graves8,113,7491,591,663
Richard Edlin8,053,7591,651,653
Class II
Jennifer Simpson8,102,9091,602,503
Luciana Borio8,134,5741,570,838

Broker Non-Votes: 1,064,408

All nominees were elected.

2.   Appointment of Auditor

Ratification of the appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Voting results are set out below:

FORAGAINSTABSTAIN
9,011,9211,700,34857,551

Broker Non-Votes:        -0-

The ratification of the appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 was approved.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

