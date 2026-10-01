EADV 2026: Long-Term Disease Control for up to Five Years in Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis Treated With Lebrikizumab

Late-breaking results from the Phase 3b ADlong clinical study presented by Almirall at EADV 2026 show treatment outcomes over time with up to five years of lebrikizumab treatment in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: sustained efficacy and safety demonstrated by 92.9% of patients achieving EASI-75 and 73.8% achieving EASI-90 at the end of the study (week 108) 1 .

. At week 108 of continuous treatment, 66.7% of patients achieved clear or almost-clear skin, while 78.0% reported an absolute pruritus score of four or less on the Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale 1 , indicating low levels of itch, one of the most bothersome symptoms for patients.

, indicating low levels of itch, one of the most bothersome symptoms for patients. The ADlong study reflects the ongoing commitment to generating long-term evidence for lebrikizumab and the opportunity to achieve long-term disease control in AD treatment.

Almirall’s scientific presence at EADV 2026 includes more than 20 abstracts across atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and actinic keratosis, alongside three expert-led events: two symposia and an interactive AD Morning Hub.

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on medical dermatology, today announced long-term results from ADlong, a Phase 3b open-label extension study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lebrikizumab in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The late-breaking results of this long-term clinical study are presented at the 35th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, taking place in Vienna, Austria, from 30 September to 3 October 2026.

“At Almirall, we are committed to bringing scientific breakthroughs closer to patients and dermatologists,” said Dr Volker Koscielny, Chief Medical Officer at Almirall. “The results of the ADlong study extend our understanding of lebrikizumab’s long-term efficacy and safety and the sustained impact it can have on patients. These data build on the four-year interim findings published earlier this year, and are an important part of addressing real patient needs and supporting informed treatment decisions for people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.”

Sustained skin and itch improvement through week 108

Improvements in skin signs and itch observed at ADlong entry were sustained through week-108 assessment in patients continuing lebrikizumab treatment. ADlong is a 108-week extension study of earlier clinical trials with the product, providing participating patients with up to 5 years of continuous treatment exposure across the clinical development program.

Key efficacy findings at week 108 included1:

EASI-75 response: 92.9%: at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI)

at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) EASI-90 response: 73.8%: at least a 90% improvement in EASI

at least a 90% improvement in EASI IGA 0/1 response: 66.7% Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score of zero or one, indicating clear or almost-clear skin

Absolute Pruritus NRS ≤4 response: 78.0% reported a Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) score of four or less

“Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, relapsing disease, therefore treatment decisions need to consider the initial response, but importantly also whether improvements in skin signs and itch are sustained over time,” said Professor Stephan Weidinger, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, University Medical Centre Schleswig-Holstein, “The findings from the ADlong study further extend the clinical evidence of lebrikizumab for up to five years of treatment and provide valuable data to inform discussions about long-term treatment in clinical practice.”

Long-term safety consistent with previous studies

The product’s safety profile during the 108 weeks of ADlong was consistent with previous studies, and no new safety signals were identified. Five participants (2.9%) discontinued due to treatment-emergent adverse events (SAEs) and ten (5.7%) presented serious treatment-emergent adverse events; no deaths were reported. Most patients did not require topical or systemic rescue treatment.

Professor Stephan Weidinger will present the ADlong findings, Abstract LB-313, on Thursday, 1 October 2026, from 16:45 to 17:00 in Hall A, during session D2T01.4 – Late Breaking News.

The abstracts will be available at Publications | JEADV, News, & Clinical Guidelines | eadv.org

Advancing science that matters at EADV 2026

Almirall’s scientific contribution to EADV 2026 includes more than 20 abstracts presenting clinical and real-world evidence across its broad dermatology portfolio, including atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and actinic keratosis. The company is hosting two expert-led symposia on atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, alongside an interactive hub session focused on AD, supporting scientific exchange on sustained disease control, face and neck involvement in atopic dermatitis, and the wider impact of skin conditions on patients. Visitors to Almirall’s congress booth (X304, X306) will also be able to explore its R&D pipeline in medical dermatology through interactive displays and a virtual-reality experience. Almirall’s R&D spans immune-mediated skin diseases, rare dermatological diseases and non-melanoma skin cancers, with modalities including biologics and small molecules, alongside emerging approaches such as mRNA/LNP and bispecific antibodies.

About ADLong

ADlong (NCT05916365) is a 108-week, Phase 3b open-label extension study evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of lebrikizumab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. It enrolled 174 patients in Germany and Poland who had completed the 100-week ADjoin extension study following participation in ADvocate 1, ADvocate 2, ADhere or ADore. Adults and adolescents aged 12–17 years with a body weight of at least 40 kg who had previously participated in these parent clinical trials could enter ADjoin regardless of their week-16 response and continued treatment for up to further 108 weeks in the ADlong Long-term extension study.

The study was funded by Almirall, S.A.

About Lebrikizumab

Lebrikizumab (LEB) is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the cytokine IL-13 with high affinity, blocking its downstream signalling while avoiding broader immunosuppression and preserving IL-13 physiological clearance,2,3,4,5,6. Lebrikizumab is approved in Europe, under the brand name Ebglyss®, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older with a body weight of at least 40 kg who are candidates for systemic therapy.7

Almirall has licensed the rights to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab for the treatment of dermatology indications, including atopic dermatitis, in Europe, while Eli Lilly and Company retains rights for development and commercialization in the U.S. and the rest of the world outside Europe.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We advance the scientific understanding of skin diseases to develop innovative and differentiated treatments and solutions that address patients’ needs. Our clinical development portfolio includes four ongoing proof-of-concept (PoC)/Phase II studies and two further PoC studies planned across key areas of medical dermatology.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2025: €1114.5 MM, over 2100 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit almirall.com

Media landing page: EADV 2026 Media Page | Almirall

Media password: EADV 2026 Media Page

Legal warning

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The company expressly waives any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

References

1[ADlong Study] Late-Breaking Abstract: Lebrikizumab 5-Year Long-Term Extension Results in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (ADlong). EADV Congress 2026 (Late-breaker).

2Moyle M, Cevikbas F, Harden JL, Guttman‑Yassky E. Understanding the immune landscape in atopic dermatitis: the era of biologics and emerging therapeutic approaches. Exp Dermatol. 2019;28(7):756‑768.

3Okragly AJ, Ryuzoji A, Wulur I, Daniels M, Van Horn RD, Patel CN, et al. Binding, neutralization and internalization of the interleukin‑13 antibody, lebrikizumab. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2023;13(7):1535‑1547.

4Ultsch M, Bevers J, Nakamura G, et al. Structural basis of signaling blockade by anti‑IL‑13 antibody lebrikizumab. J Mol Biol. 2013;425(8):1330‑1339.

5Tsuji G, Yamamura K, Kawamura K, Kido‑Nakahara M, Ito T, Nakahara T. Novel therapeutic targets for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Biomedicines. 2023;11:13035

6Furue M, Ulzii D, Nakahara T, Tsuji G, Furue K, Hashimoto‑Hachiya A, et al. Implications of IL‑13Rα2 in atopic skin inflammation. Allergol Int. 2020;69:412‑416.

7 European Medicines Agency (EMA). Ebglyss: EPAR—Product Information. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/ebglyss-epar-product-information_en.pdf

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