Dyno Therapeutics to Present New AAV Capsid Data Across Three Posters at the 33rd Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

Posters detail new dual-mechanism muscle capsids, a cross-species capsid targeting alkaline phosphatase for CNS and muscle delivery, and a systematic approach to engineering antibody-evasive capsids across mechanisms

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solve in vivo gene delivery, today announced new preclinical data on its AI-engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid platform in three poster presentations at the 33rd Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), taking place October 27-30, 2026 in Hamburg, Germany.

The presentations reflect Dyno’s continued application of AI-guided, lab-in-the-loop capsid engineering across mechanisms, therapeutic areas, and design challenges: improving muscle-specific delivery while reducing off-target liver exposure, engineering a single capsid with cross-species central nervous system (CNS) and muscle activity, and systematically designing capsids that evade pre-existing immunity without sacrificing on-target performance.

“Gene delivery is the key challenge that must be solved to realize the impact promised by gene therapies for many diseases,” said Adrian Veres, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Cofounder of Dyno. “Our goal is to give therapeutic developers the technologies they need to confidently build the next wave of genetic medicines. With these results, we are advancing the state of the art in evading pre-existing immunity to capsids and maximizing effective delivery to the muscle and CNS.”

AI-guided engineering of dual-mechanism AAV capsids enhances muscle delivery, reduces CNS tropism, and confers cross-species translation in NHP and mouse (Poster P0116)

Presenter: Daniela Pignatta, Ph.D.

Date and time: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 14:00-16:00 CET (Poster Session II)

Dyno’s next-generation dual-mechanism capsids combine integrin binding with a proprietary muscle receptor mechanism to enhance muscle and heart delivery while limiting off-target transduction. Lead candidates identified in a pooled non-human primate (NHP) study showed consistent performance when subsequently tested individually in both mice and NHPs. In NHPs at 5 × 10¹² vg/kg, the capsid achieved approximately 20-fold higher skeletal muscle biodistribution and approximately 40-fold higher transduction on average compared with MyoAAV-4E (Tabebordbar et al., Cell, 2021), with improved heart tropism.

AI-enabled single-shot design of an ALPL-targeting AAV capsid with exceptional cross-species CNS and muscular delivery efficiency following systemic administration (Poster P0515)

Presenter: Mugdha Deshpande, Ph.D.

Date and time: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 13:30-15:30 CET (Poster Session I)

Dyno’s alkaline phosphatase (ALPL)-targeting capsid reached up to 50% of neurons, achieved 152-fold higher brain transduction, and showed 7-fold liver detargeting compared with AAV9 in NHPs, matching a leading external comparator’s CNS activity. It also transduced approximately 55% of quadriceps myofibers in NHPs, in contrast to approximately 5% for the comparator, extending its potential to both CNS and muscle indications.

Systematic iterative AI-enabled engineering of antibody-evasive AAV capsids across diverse CNS- and muscle-targeting mechanisms (Poster P0148)

Presenter: Sarah Hilton, Ph.D.

Date and time: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 14:00-16:00 CET (Poster Session II)

Using a three-round, AI-guided strategy including whole-capsid epitope mapping, Dyno engineered antibody-evasive variants of its CNS- and muscle-targeting capsids. New capsids designed with this approach were sero-negative in up to 85% of human sera tested, compared to 49% for AAV9, while maintaining full CNS and muscle receptor engagement.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is on a mission to build high-performance genetic technologies that transform patients’ lives. Dyno applies AI to create better technologies for gene delivery and sequence design to increase “Genetic Agency” - an individual’s ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life - through safe, effective, and widely accessible genetic treatments. With frontier AI models and high-throughput in vivo experimentation, Dyno designs optimized AAV delivery vectors that solve gene delivery challenges across a wide range of therapeutic applications including eye, muscle and CNS. Dyno partners across industries to ensure these life-transforming technologies can help as many patients as possible, including through strategic collaborations with leading gene therapy developers Astellas and Roche, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Dyno’s AI-designed capsids are available for direct licensing and through the Dyno Frontiers Network. Visit www.dynotx.com for more information.

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