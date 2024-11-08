SUBSCRIBE
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET in Boston
  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York
  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203

