Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 3, 2025 | 
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage neuromuscular disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present during a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on discovering and advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. Leveraging the modularity of its FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing targeted therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue and the central nervous system (CNS). Dyne has a broad pipeline for neuromuscular diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com

Media
Stacy Nartker
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938

Dyne Therapeutics
