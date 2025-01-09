SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 9, 2025 
WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage neuromuscular disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that John Cox, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 30 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on discovering and advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. Leveraging the modularity of its FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing targeted therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue and the central nervous system (CNS). Dyne has a broad pipeline for neuromuscular diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Mike Hencke
Kendall Investor Relations
ir@dyne-tx.com

Media
Stacy Nartker
Dyne Therapeutics
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938

Massachusetts Events
Dyne Therapeutics
