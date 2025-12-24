Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Vikram Karnani to Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced the appointment of Vikram Karnani to its Board of Directors. Mr. Karnani brings extensive commercial and executive leadership experience in rare disease and biopharmaceuticals, serving as the current chief executive officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical and having spent nearly a decade leading several lines of business and functions at Horizon Therapeutics.

“We are pleased to welcome Vikram to our Board as we advance toward commercialization,” said Jason Rhodes, chairman of Dyne’s Board of Directors and partner at Atlas Venture. “As a CEO and former commercial leader of a biotechnology company that grew quickly and successfully, Vikram brings valuable experience in launching products, driving growth, and realizing value. His insights will further Dyne’s progress toward generating revenue and expanding our portfolio.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on translating innovation into highly successful businesses that unlock value and improve the lives of patients,” said Vikram Karnani. “Dyne’s clinically validated drug delivery approach and progress towards commercialization underscore its potential to deliver meaningful functional improvement for people living with neuromuscular diseases. I’m excited to join the Board at this pivotal stage as the company works to realize its full potential and build shareholder value.”

“Vikram’s track record of running world-class commercial and medical organizations will add an important perspective to our Board as we prepare for our first potential launch in Q1 2027,” said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “His experience leading rare disease portfolios, particularly through periods of rapid growth, aligns exceptionally well with our goal of building a commercial company with multiple opportunities to create value and potentially transform care for neuromuscular diseases.”

Mr. Karnani has served as president and chief executive officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical since November 2024. Collegium is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, with a leading portfolio in responsible pain management and a growing neuropsychiatry business. Prior to joining Collegium, he was executive vice president and president, global commercial operations and medical affairs (rare disease) at Amgen where he led the integration and growth of the company’s approximately $4 billion rare disease business following the $28 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics. During nearly a decade at Horizon, Mr. Karnani held multiple senior executive roles, including president of global commercial operations and chief commercial officer, where he helped transform the company from a $500 million in revenue enterprise into a rare disease leader generating more than $3 billion in revenue through disciplined strategy, M&A, capital deployment and commercialization. Earlier in his career, Mr. Karnani served as vice president of the therapeutics and cell therapy business and held leadership roles in strategy and business development at Fresenius Kabi.

Mr. Karnani holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Mumbai, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

