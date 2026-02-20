Dymicron Appoints Veteran MedTech CEO Peter Wehrly to Board of Directors

Global C-suite leader brings decades of spinal innovation and PMA experience to support Dymicron's next stage of growth

OREM, Utah, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymicron®, a privately held medical device company advancing next-generation spinal motion-preservation technology, today announced the appointment of Peter Wehrly, one of the spinal industry's most seasoned C-suite executives, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Wehrly brings more than forty years of leadership experience, including roles as CEO, President, Chairman, and global P&L leader across multibillion-dollar medical technology organizations. His appointment represents a significant strategic milestone for Dymicron as it progresses the Triadyme-C® cervical disc through its U.S. PMA pathway and expands international commercialization.

Mr. Wehrly has built a distinguished career leading major medical device companies through regulatory approval, clinical evidence generation, and global market adoption. His executive experience includes serving as CEO and Chairman of Synaptive Medical, U.S. President and Board Member at Premia Spine, and Group President for Covidien's extensive global operations across Western Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. He previously held senior leadership roles at Medtronic Spine & Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, Vivex Biologics, and Titan Spine, consistently steering innovation-driven organizations through growth, turnaround, operational integration, and successful commercialization of advanced spine technologies — experience that aligns precisely with Dymicron's current trajectory.

"Peter is widely recognized as a transformative leader in the spinal medical device sector," said Alan S. Layton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Dymicron. "His rare blend of PMA experience, global regulatory insight, and commercialization success will help guide Triadyme-C through its clinical and regulatory milestones. His judgment and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we expand surgeon engagement, strengthen our clinical evidence, and accelerate global adoption."

Mr. Wehrly expressed strong enthusiasm for joining the board, stating: "Dymicron's Triadyme-C technology represents a true leap forward in motion preservation, combining advanced biomechanics with a bearing surface that addresses longstanding wear-debris challenges in cervical arthroplasty. The company's commitment to rigorous clinical validation and global commercialization strongly aligns with my professional focus. I look forward to supporting the leadership team as Dymicron advances toward PMA approval and broadens its global impact."

His appointment follows a period of meaningful momentum for Dymicron, including the FDA's approval of the company's IDE and the initiation of enrollment in its pivotal U.S. PMA clinical study. With Mr. Wehrly's addition to the Board, Dymicron strengthens its strategic position and reinforces its commitment to delivering the next generation of spinal motion-preservation solutions.

About the Triadyme–C



The Triadyme-C is a next-generation, motion-preserving cervical artificial disc made of Adymite polycrystalline diamond, one of the most wear-resistant materials known to man. As a result, the Tri­adyme-C produces virtually no detectable wear debris, minimizing the risk of any wear debris-related complications, and optimizing performance for the lifetime of the patient. The Triadyme-C's patented tri-lobe articulation surfaces are designed to mimic the natural kinematics and motion of a spinal disc.

About Dymicron



Dymicron is a privately held, innovation-driven medical device company based in Orem, Utah. The Company has developed a revolutionary, next-generation total disc replacement system for the cervical spine engineered from Adymite, their proprietary, medical-grade polycrystalline diamond material. To learn more, visit http://www.dymicron.com/ .

