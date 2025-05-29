Dx&Vx Accelerates Development of Universal COVID-19 Vaccine

Emerging as a next-generation vaccine amidst global resurgence of COVID-19

Expanding various pipelines other than universal COVID vaccine

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-healthcare company Dx&Vx (DXVX) has officially announced the acceleration of its development program for a universal COVID-19 vaccine, following the recent acquisition of related technology. Designed to provide immunity against both current and future variants of the coronavirus, this next-generation vaccine is drawing global attention amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Global health organizations, including the WHO, have raised concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe, Asia, and North America. These warnings have highlighted the urgent need for more robust and lasting immune solutions against evolving virus variants.

DXVX, a company led by COREE Group Chairman Chong-Yoon Lim, the eldest son of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Group's founder, secured the universal vaccine technology late last year. The vaccine under development uses a virus-like particle (VLP) platform, which offers greater stability and ease of storage compared to mRNA vaccines. Theoretically, it has the potential to prevent infections caused by all known and future COVID-19 variants.

Currently, DXVX is advancing through the regulatory procedures necessary to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials in South Korea, the U.S., and Southeast Asia. After successfully completing Phase 1 trials in the U.S. and South Africa, the company is preparing its Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for global Phase 2 studies.

DXVX also acquired a universal COVID-19 treatment technology last year from LUCA AI Cell. DXVX stated, "Luca's treatment technology has efficacy test data for dozens of lethal viruses, including COVID-19," and added, "It is expected to enable the development of a new-concept COVID-19 treatment.".

In addition to its universal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, Dx&Vx (DXVX) is actively targeting the global pharmaceutical and biotech market through a diverse pipeline, including:

A next-generation mRNA vaccine platform capable of ultra-long-term storage at room temperature

An oral obesity treatment

The OVM-200 cancer vaccine based on the ROP platform technology.

In particular, the mRNA vaccine platform capable of ultra-long-term storage at room temperature is considered a game-changer, as it enables vaccination even in countries with limited cold-chain infrastructure, thereby lowering geographical barriers in responding to infectious diseases. Discussions to sign Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) with major domestic and global mega pharmaceutical companies have recently accelerated, indicating that the platform has entered the late stages of licensing out, with visible outcomes expected within this year.

In addition, the oral obesity treatment, which is about to enter clinical trials, addresses the inconvenience of injection-based therapies while demonstrating effectiveness in improving fat metabolism, with related patents already filed. The OVM cancer vaccine represents a novel immuno-oncology approach targeting solid tumors and is also open to potential joint development with global pharmaceutical companies.

A DXVX spokesperson stated, "We are committed to advancing the development of the universal COVID-19 vaccine, while also preparing for potential future COVID-19 variants and lethal infectious diseases, such as 'Disease X'." The spokesperson added, "In addition to the major pipelines currently being promoted for licensing out, we are actively investing in R&D across multiple technology assets and expect sustainable long-term outcomes."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxvx-accelerates-development-of-universal-covid-19-vaccine-302468125.html

SOURCE Dx&Vx