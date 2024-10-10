Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group celebrates expansion of its treatment portfolio for nausea and vomiting of pregnancy to 40 countries around the world

Achievement highlights continued growth of Quebec-based business

BLAINVILLE, QC, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada’s Global Hypergrowth Project, is very proud to announce that its treatment portfolio for nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (NVP) global footprint has now expanded to include additional regulatory approvals in over 40 countries around the world.

Developed, patented and manufactured locally at DPG’s state-of-the-art facility in Blainville, Quebec, this unique product portfolio consists of the combination of doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine hydrochloride, available in different strengths and formulations under different trade names (such as Xonvea® and Bonjesta®) around the world.

“This portfolio has a 40-year history of safe use by pregnant women to manage and treat NVP, often referred to as ‘morning sickness,’” said Michael Gallo, Vice-President, Regulatory & Medical Affairs, Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group. “In fact, the recognition of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy as a medical condition is a result of the efforts of the Duchesnay team, who have pioneered the scientific landscape around this serious condition since the early 2000s.”

This combination of doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine hydrochloride has already received market authorization in an additional 13 countries in 2024 with new approvals expected in the short term and for several years to come.

“We are very proud of this accomplishment, and it would not be possible without the commitment of our teams and the collaboration and dedication of our international partners,’' said Suzanne Paszkiewicz, Vice-President, Global Partnerships & Business Development, Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group. “The issue of NVP and the lack of approved treatment options is a universal one, therefore we are committed to continuing to address this medical need around the world.”

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women’s health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada’s Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women’s health, urology, oncology and for rare and debilitating diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duchesnay-pharmaceutical-group-celebrates-expansion-of-its-treatment-portfolio-for-nausea-and-vomiting-of-pregnancy-to-40-countries-around-the-world-302272199.html

SOURCE Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG)