Dubai’s Medcare Hospital Becomes the World’s First to Treat an Adult Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Patient Outside the US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital (MRSH) in Dubai has become the world’s first hospital outside the USA, to offer a newly licensed intrathecal gene therapy - Itvisma, to adult patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). This one-time treatment was recently administered to a 22-year-old Egyptian patient, who was diagnosed at 18 months and confined to a wheelchair for most of his life.

Last year, Medcare also became the first healthcare provider globally to administer the newly licensed Itvisma to a four-year-old international SMA patient.

SMA is a rare neuromuscular disease that leads to progressive muscle weakness and loss of mobility, impacting movement, breathing, and swallowing. Until now, advancements in gene therapy for SMA were primarily restricted to children under the age of two. Medcare is now offering treatments for patients older than two years with the newly approved gene therapy.

Commenting on the advanced treatment, Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, said, “We believe expanding SMA treatment for adults can transform thousands of lives across the Middle East and beyond. The introduction of Itvisma at Medcare builds on our pioneering role in treating older SMA patients, as recognised by Novartis. Globally, SMA affects 1 in 10,000 live births, while DMD impacts 300,000 boys worldwide. To date, Medcare has treated over 190 SMA and 20 DMD patients from the MEA, Asia, and Europe.”

A multidisciplinary team at Medcare delivered the therapy, led by its Gene Therapy Unit clinical lead, Dr. Vivek Mundada, adult neurologist Dr. Sagar Kawale, anaesthesia specialists Dr. Neha Shahane and Dr. Ardalan Papari.

Dr. Vivek Mundada said, “For years, curative treatment options were not available for adult SMA patients. The one-time gene therapy, Itvisma, works by delivering a functional copy of the missing SMN1 gene directly into the cerebrospinal fluid, addressing the root cause. This opens new possibilities for many patients who were previously left without hope. Our patient travelled from Egypt to Dubai specifically for this treatment.”

After undergoing the treatment, the patient remarked, “The experience of taking the treatment was very positive and comfortable, with no pain felt around the injection area. I am glad that I don’t have to take multiple injections like I used to before.”

*Source: AETOSWire

Rania Roxana

Medcare Hospital

rania.akkela@medcarehospital.com