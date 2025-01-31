Driving Innovation and Collaboration: TransCelerate BioPharma Champions the Future of R&D

Organization highlights transformative approaches to clinical research, operational efficiency and patient-centric care at SCOPE US 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health of people around the world by accelerating and simplifying the clinical development process, will play a leading role at the upcoming SCOPE Summit 2025 conference, taking place February 3-6 in Orlando, Florida.

Janice Chang, CEO of TransCelerate, will deliver a keynote presentation at the conference on February 3rd at 4:00 PM EST, Fast Forward to 2035: What Success Could Look like in Converging Clinical Research and Care—And How to Get There . Joined by Mark McClellan, MD, PhD, Director of the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy and former FDA Commissioner, the session will explore the convergence of clinical research and care. Building on the vision shared in 2024, they will discuss what success could look like by 2035, the progress already underway, and the transformative outcomes that could be achieved through continued collaboration and innovation.

In addition, TransCelerate executives and member organizations, such as Amgen, Eli Lilly, GSK, and more, will present 10 impactful sessions at the conference, addressing critical and relevant topics such as data sharing, risk-based quality management, diversity in clinical trials, and more.

TransCelerate, as a leading nonprofit, is uniquely positioned to convene not only sponsors, but diverse stakeholders, including patients, health authorities, policy makers, sites, CROs and technology providers to develop tangible, pragmatic solutions. In 2024, the organization set the vision of enabling the convergence of clinical research and clinical care as its strategic direction for the coming years.

“TransCelerate is more committed than ever to advancing clinical research globally by elevating and addressing systemic challenges, and fostering collaboration across the ecosystem,” said Janice Chang, CEO of TransCelerate. “We collaborate with ecosystem stakeholders to deliver long-term solutions that improve patient experience in clinical research. As we look forward, our role in advancing positive changes through collaboration is more critical than ever. By working together across the entire ecosystem, we can make the R&D process more efficient, equitable, and patient-focused. Our goals are ambitious but together, we are relentlessly committed to building a better future for every patient.”

Additional SCOPE sessions featuring TransCelerate and its member companies include:

In Pursuit of Adoption: Risk-Based Quality Management and ICH E6 R3

Date and time: February 4 , 11:30 AM EST

, Speaker: Vimi A Shukkoor, Advisor, Medical Quality Systems, Eli Lilly & Co, and Nicole Stansbury , SVP, Premier Research; Co-Lead, Risk-Based Monitoring Working Group, ACRO

, SVP, Premier Research; Co-Lead, Risk-Based Monitoring Working Group, ACRO Description: Enhance understanding and increase implementation of key topics detailed in ICH E6 R3. In addition, introduce ACRO and TransCelerate’s evolving set of tools to support the implementation.

Data, Data Everywhere, and Not a Byte to Use

Date and Time: February 4 , 11:50 AM EST

, Moderator: Robert DiCicco , Vice President, Portfolio Management, TransCelerate

, Vice President, Portfolio Management, TransCelerate Panelists: Chris Decker , President & CEO, CDISC; Jesper Kjaer , Global Director, Novo Nordisk ; Su Chen , MD, Clinical Science Principal, MITRE; Trevan Locke , PhD, Assistant Research Director, Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy

, President & CEO, CDISC; , Global Director, ; , MD, Clinical Science Principal, MITRE; , PhD, Assistant Research Director, Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy Description: Leveraging electronic health data to improve clinical outcomes and support regulatory decision-making, thus accelerating clinical research

It’s Been a While—10 Years of Data Sharing and Reuse: Highs, Lows, and What’s Next

Date and time: February 4 at 3:45 PM EST

at Speaker: Medha Patel , Clinical Design Analytics Director, Amgen

, Clinical Design Analytics Director, Amgen Description: How companies have been working to share and reuse data for the benefit of science, safety, and—ultimately—patients, for 10 years and the outlook for what’s next

For a full list of sessions, please visit TransCelerate’s website .

Meet with TransCelerate at SCOPE

Janice Chang

Sydney Schultice

Attendees interested in connecting with TransCelerate during the conference are encouraged to meet with CEOand other organizational leaders. Media and industry representatives are welcome to contactatto schedule a meeting.

About TransCelerate BioPharma Inc.

(TransCelerate) is a non-profit organization that fosters collaboration across the global biopharmaceutical research and development community to simplify clinical trials and help bring new treatments to patients faster, safer and more efficiently.

Headquartered in the Philadelphia area, TransCelerate has 20 Member Companies and a robust portfolio of initiatives focused on transforming connectivity, enabling information sharing and reuse, and driving innovative trial designs. For more information, please visit transceleratebiopharmainc.com .

