Dr. Marcus Goncalves Named Director of NYU Langone’s Holman Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, & Metabolism

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus D. Goncalves, MD, PhD, has been appointed director of the Holman Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at NYU Langone Health. He succeeds Ira J. Goldberg, MD, who has led the division since 2014 and will continue as a member of the faculty.

Dr. Goncalves joined NYU Langone in 2024 from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. He also serves as the Clarissa and Edgar Bronfman, Jr., Associate Professor of Endocrinology and director of Systemic Metabolism Research in the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and as an associate professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology. A nationally recognized endocrinologist and physician-scientist, he leads a robust research program at the intersection of metabolism, cancer, and endocrine signaling. His work has advanced understanding of conditions including cachexia, obesity, insulin resistance, and the metabolic effects of dietary sugars such as fructose, with a consistent focus on translating discovery into better care for patients.

"Dr. Goncalves is an outstanding leader whose work exemplifies the integration of innovative research and clinical excellence," said Steven Abramson, MD, Frederick H. King Professor of Internal Medicine and chair of the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "He brings a forward-looking vision that will strengthen the division's academic profile while expanding its impact across patient care, education, and discovery."

As director, Dr. Goncalves will guide the division's clinical, research, and training missions. Priorities include enhancing NYU Langone's comprehensive programs in diabetes, thyroid, and pituitary disease; expanding multidisciplinary initiatives in bone health, obesity, and cancer-associated cachexia; and growing the portfolio of investigator-initiated and industry-sponsored clinical trials to accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into novel therapies.

"I am honored to lead the division and to build on the extraordinary foundation established by Dr. Goldberg and our faculty," said Dr. Goncalves. "Our goal is to bring the very best science to our patients — through innovative clinical trials, expanding and refining our subspecialty programs, and fostering multidisciplinary collaboration that leads to new therapies and better outcomes while reinforcing NYU Langone's position as a destination for complex endocrine care."

This leadership transition follows the distinguished tenure of Dr. Goldberg, who has overseen a period of exceptional growth and innovation for the Holman Division. Under his leadership, NYU Langone expanded access to endocrine care across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island; recruited a new generation of clinician-educators and physician-scientists; and advanced nationally recognized programs in diabetes, lipid disorders, thyroid disease, and pituitary and adrenal disorders. Under his leadership, NYU Langone has been ranked top 5 in the country for Diabetes and Endocrinology care by U.S. News & World Report since 2021.

"We are deeply grateful to Dr. Goldberg for his exceptional leadership and novel contributions to endocrinology," added Dr. Abramson. "He has shaped a division that is at the forefront of clinical care and discovery. The strength of its clinical programs and research enterprise has positioned the division — and Dr. Goncalves — for continued success."

Building on this foundation, Dr. Goncalves will further develop programs at the interface of endocrinology and cancer, reflecting his research at the intersection of metabolism, cancer, and endocrine signaling. He will collaborate closely with his colleagues in oncology, radiation oncology, and other specialties to enhance care for patients with obesity, insulin resistance, cancer-associated cachexia, and other complex metabolic and endocrine disorders while expanding opportunities for translational and clinical research across NYU Langone.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient, Inc., has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for four years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently ranked four of its clinical specialties No. 1 in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Media Inquiries

Katie Ullman



Phone: 646-483-3984



Kathryn.ullman@nyulangone.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-marcus-goncalves-named-director-of-nyu-langones-holman-division-of-endocrinology-diabetes--metabolism-302692982.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health