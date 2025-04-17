Dr. Charles Howe of the Mayo Clinic’s Neuroimmunology Department to Join Aditxt Weekly Update on May 2, 2025, to Discuss Newly Announced Preclinical Study Results Sponsored by Aditxt’s Subsidiary Adimune™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, announced that Dr. Charles Howe, Chair of the Division of Experimental Neurology and Director of Research at the Mayo Clinic Center for Multiple Sclerosis and Autoimmune Neurology, will join the Aditxt Weekly Update on May 2, 2025, to discuss key findings from the newly announced preclinical study evaluating ADI-100™, the lead therapeutic candidate developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Adimune™, Inc. (“Adimune”).

Featured participants will include Dr. Shahrokh Shabahang, Chief Innovation Officer of Aditxt, Inc., and Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Adimune™, Inc.

Event Details:

Title: Aditxt Weekly Update

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual (Zoom)

Registration: Click here to register

About Adimune

Adimune is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immune modulation therapies designed to restore natural immune tolerance. Adimune’s mission is to advance immune health by providing targeted, long-term solutions that minimize reliance on chronic immunosuppression—transforming treatment for autoimmune diseases and organ transplantation.

One of Adimune’s innovations is ADI-100™, a first-in-class Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy™ that mimics the body’s natural mechanisms for maintaining immune tolerance. This proprietary platform uses nucleic acid technology to deliver two coordinated signals: one encoding BAX, a protein that promotes targeted apoptosis, and another encoding a modified disease-specific antigen to re-establish immune tolerance.

To learn more and view the corporate presentation, please visit adimune.com.

About ADI-100

ADI-100™ is an investigational antigen-specific gene therapy that consists of two DNA molecules designed to restore immune tolerance in autoimmune diseases or to induce tolerance to transplanted organs. This approach is designed to retrain the immune system to recognize antigens as “self” without relying on immunosuppression, offering the possibility of significant safety and efficacy benefits.

The therapy consists of a pro-apoptotic DNA molecule (BAX), which has been shown in preclinical models to induce localized apoptotic cell death combined with a modified form of GAD to retrain the immune system to become tolerant to the antigen.

ADI-100™ is designed to work through precision immune reprogramming, downregulating pro-inflammatory cytokines while upregulating anti-inflammatory cytokines in an antigen-specific manner. It tolerizes to GAD, which is a target of autoimmunity, directly or indirectly involved in Type 1 Diabetes, Psoriasis, and certain CNS autoimmune disorders. In the mouse model for type 1 diabetes, ADI-100™ demonstrated a reduction in the number of aggressive T cells directed against insulin, which is another antigen in the pancreas that is a target of autoimmune attack. This bystander effect is an important factor to counteract a phenomenon often observed where autoimmunity spreads to other regions of a protein or to other proteins in a cell. Another potential benefit of downregulating anti-GAD antibodies by ADI-100™ is restoration of GABA levels, further enhancing the tolerization process.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc.® is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to “Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress.

Aditxt currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. The Company plans to introduce two additional programs dedicated to public health and women’s health. For these, Aditxt has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with Appili Therapeutics, Inc. (“Appili”) (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF), which focuses on infectious diseases, and a Merger Agreement with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (“Evofem”) (OTCQB: EVFM). Each program will be designed to function autonomously while collectively advancing Aditxt’s mission of discovering, developing, and deploying innovative health solutions to tackle some of the most urgent health challenges. The closing of each of the transactions with Appili and Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transactions by the respective target shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. These obligations include cash payments of approximately $17 million for Appili and $17 million for Evofem, which includes approximately $15.2 million required to satisfy Evofem’s senior secured noteholder; should Aditxt fail to secure these funds, Evofem’s senior secured noteholder is expected to seek to prevent the closing of the merger with Evofem. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that either of the transactions will ultimately close.

For more information, www.aditxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s ability to finance and execute its strategic M&A initiatives; the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary funding and partner to commence clinical trials; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, and strategies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital; expected usage of the Company’s ELOC and ATM facilities; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as market and other conditions and those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Aditxt’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

