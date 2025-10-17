Disc Medicine Announces Receipt of FDA Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) for Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)

Disc is seeking accelerated approval of bitopertin for patients aged 12 years and older with EPP

The CNPV program is designed to reduce the drug application review process to 1-2 months

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that it received a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), including X-linked protoporphyria (XLP). Disc submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for bitopertin for patients aged 12 years and older with EPP following the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway in September 2025. Bitopertin has received Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA.

“We are honored to have received this voucher which underscores the potential impact of bitopertin and reinforces the immense need EPP patients have for a new therapy that may address the underlying cause of their disease,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc. “We are grateful to the FDA for implementing this innovative new voucher program and we look forward to working closely with the Agency to bring bitopertin to patients as soon as possible. All of this would not be possible without collaboration from the EPP patient and caregiver community, and we thank them for their contributions.”

The Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program, announced in June 2025, is designed to accelerate the development and review of certain drugs aligned with US national health priorities by offering the opportunity to reduce drug application review times to 1-2 months. Additionally, companies selected for the program will be issued a voucher entitling them to benefits including enhanced communications and rolling review to allow for shortened review time.

Erythropoietic protoporphyria is a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease caused by mutations that affect heme biosynthesis, resulting in the accumulation of a toxic, photoactive intermediate called protoporphyrin IX (PPIX). This causes severe reactions when patients are exposed to sunlight, characterized by excruciating pain, edema, burning sensations and potential blistering and disfigurement. PPIX also accumulates in the hepatobiliary system and can result in complications including gallstones, cholestasis, and liver damage in 20-30% of patients and in extreme cases liver failure. Current standard of care involves extreme measures to avoid sunlight, including restricting outdoor activities to nighttime, use of protective clothing and opaque shields, and pain management. This has a significant impact on the psychosocial development, quality of life, and daily activities of patients, particularly in young children and families.

About Bitopertin

Bitopertin is an investigational, clinical-stage, orally administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. Disc is developing bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases including erythropoietic porphyrias, where it has potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy. Bitopertin has been studied in multiple clinical trials in patients with EPP, including the Phase 2 open-label BEACON trial, the Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled AURORA trial, an open-label extension HELIOS trial, and the confirmatory Phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled APOLLO trial.

Bitopertin is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide. Disc obtained global rights to bitopertin under a license agreement from Roche in May 2021.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com .

