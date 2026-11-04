Disc Medicine Announces Multiple Presentations Across Portfolio at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Two oral presentations featuring additional data from RALLY-MF Phase 2 trial of selcodebart (DISC-0974) in anemia of myelofibrosis (MF) and RESTORE-PV Phase 2 trial of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera (PV)

Oral presentation highlighting inhibition of glycine transporter 1 reduced chronic inflammation and improved red blood cell health in a mouse model of erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP)

Poster presentations across all programs, including initial data from Phase 1b trial of DISC-3405 in sickle cell disease (SCD), baseline characteristics from Phase 3 APOLLO trial of bitopertin in EPP, and new translational data in preclinical models supporting use in existing and additional indications

Management will host a conference call following the ASH meeting on Wednesday, December 16 at 8:00am EST





WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that it will present data from multiple programs in its portfolio at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held in New Orleans, LA on December 12-15, 2026.

“Following highly successful Phase 3 APOLLO topline results for our lead program, bitopertin in EPP, we are eager to share the growing breadth of evidence across our portfolio. At ASH 2026, we look forward to presenting clinical updates from our ongoing Phase 2 trials in MF anemia and PV, new translational findings that further support bitopertin’s potential in EPP, and initial data from our Phase 1b trial in SCD,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Disc Medicine. “Collectively, these data reinforce the momentum across our pipeline and position us for a next phase of growth as we work to bring transformative therapies to patients with serious hematologic disorders.”

Management will host a call following the ASH meeting to review highlights of the presented data and plans for next steps in development on Wednesday, December 16 at 8:00am EST. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc’s website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/).

Presentation Details:

The abstracts are now available through the ASH conference website. Pursuant to Disc Medicine practice, the clinical study abstracts published today contain previously presented data; new data and analyses are reserved for presentation at the conference.

Bitopertin:

Type: Oral presentation

Publication Number: 326

Title: Inhibition of glycine transporter 1 reduces chronic inflammation and improves red blood cell health in a mouse model of erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP)

Date / Time: Saturday, December 12, 4:15 – 4:30pm EST

Presenting Author: Yi Xiang, Ph.D.

Type: Poster presentation

Publication Number: 4209

Title: APOLLO: Baseline characteristics of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled confirmatory study of bitopertin in adults and adolescents with erythropoietic protoporphyria or x-linked protoporphyria

Date / Time: Sunday, December 13, 6:00 – 8:00pm EST

Presenting Author: Amy Yeung, M.D., MPH, MSc

Type: Poster presentation

Publication Number: 4621

Title: Glycine transporter 1 inhibition reduced porphyrinogen I isomers in a cellular model of cutaneous erythropoietic porphyria (CEP)

Date / Time: Monday, December 14, 6:00 – 8:00pm EST

Presenting Author: Yi Xiang, Ph.D.

Selcodebart (DISC-0974):

Type: Oral presentation

Publication Number: 242

Title: RALLY-MF: Efficacy of a Phase 2 study of selcodebart (DISC-0974), an anti-hemojuvelin antibody, to treat anemia in myelofibrosis

Date / Time: Saturday, December 12, 2:15 – 2:30pm EST

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

Type: Poster presentation

Publication Number: 1123

Title: Anti-hemojuvelin monoclonal antibody reverses anemia and exerts disease-modifying effects in an adoptive T-cell transfer inflammatory bowel disease mouse model

Date / Time: Saturday, December 12, 5:30 – 7:30pm EST

Presenting Author: Julia Xu, Ph.D.

Type: Poster presentation

Publication Number: 2287

Title: Anti-hemojuvelin monoclonal antibody increased hemoglobin and iron mobilization in combination with momelotinib in wild-type mice

Date / Time: Sunday, December 13, 6:00 – 8:00pm EST

Presenting Author: Julia Xu, Ph.D.

Type: Publication only

Title: A systematic literature review to characterize the disease burden and unmet need of anemia associated with myelofibrosis

DISC-3405:

Type: Oral presentation

Publication Number: 929

Title: Results from RESTORE-PV, an ongoing Phase 2 open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of DISC-3405 (a novel anti-TMPRSS6 monoclonal antibody) in participants with polycythemia vera

Date / Time: Monday, December 14, 3:45 – 4:00pm EST

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

Type: Poster presentation

Publication Number: 1180

Title: Preliminary results from DISC-3405-102: A phase 1b study of the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of DISC-3405 in participants with sickle cell disease

Date / Time: Saturday, December 12, 5:30 – 7:30pm EST

Presenting Author: Susanna Curtis, M.D., Ph.D.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc’s expectations with respect to: the next stages of its development programs; and projected timelines for the presentation of data across its portfolio. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA and other regulatory authorities; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Disc’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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