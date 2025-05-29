SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dianthus Therapeutics to Webcast Presentation at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company’s participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 9:55 a.m. EDT in New York City and will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


New York Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Manhattan skyline
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in New York
May 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing finger pointing people to leave
Layoffs
Lexeo Trims 15% of Workforce, Shifts Focus to Lead Cardiac Programs
May 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel