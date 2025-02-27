SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

February 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the company’s participation at the following investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference – Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 5 at 11:50 a.m. ET and host one-on-one meetings with investors in Boston. A webcast of this presentation may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

  • Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit – Ryan Savitz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, March 12 in Miami

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com

New York Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Brussels, Belgium. 21st December 2020. Exterior view of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company's offices.
Earnings
Pfizer Eyes Deals up to $15B, With ‘Fruitful’ China Discussions Ongoing
February 4, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac