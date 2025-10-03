Dianthus Therapeutics Highlights Claseprubart Data Presentations Planned for 2025 AANEM Annual Meeting

Positive results from Phase 2 MaGic trial including additional analyses, and new preclinical data highlighting potential benefits of upstream inhibition, to be presented for claseprubart in generalized Myasthenia Gravis

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that the results of the Phase 2 MaGic trial of claseprubart in generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) will be presented in an oral presentation at the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electromagnetic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, taking place October 29 to November 1, 2025 in San Francisco, California. In addition, the Company will host a virtual industry forum on October 29 titled Upstream Targeting: Rethinking MG Treatment Through Active C1s Inhibition.

Oral Presentation

October 29, 2025, 11:20-11:29am PST

MGFA Scientific Session

Topline Results from MaGic, a Phase 2 Trial of Claseprubart (DNTH103), an Active C1s Inhibitor, in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Presented by Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD

Virtual Industry Forum

October 29, 2025, 11:30am-12:30pm PST

Upstream Targeting: Rethinking MG Treatment Through Active C1s Inhibition

Featuring an expert panel including Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD, Tuan Vu, MD, Stojan Peric, MD, PhD, and Shahar Shelly, MD

Click here to view the Virtual Industry Forum presentation live on October 29, 2025 or watch the archived event upon completion.

About Claseprubart (DNTH103)

Claseprubart is an investigational, clinical-stage, potent monoclonal antibody engineered to selectively target the classical pathway by inhibiting only the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target. Claseprubart is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, infrequently dosed, self-administered injection. Additionally, selective inhibition of the classical complement pathway may lower patient risk of infection from encapsulated bacteria by preserving immune activity of the lectin and alternative pathways. As the classical pathway plays a significant role in disease pathology, claseprubart has the potential to be a best-in-class pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need. Dianthus is building a neuromuscular franchise with claseprubart and expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial in gMG in 2026, the interim responder analysis of the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in 2H’26, and top-line data from the Phase 2 MoMeNtum trial in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy in 2H’26.

Claseprubart is an investigational agent that is not approved as a therapy in any indication in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, express or implied statements regarding future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the expectations or plans for discovery, preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs, in particular with respect to claseprubart, and any developments or results in connection therewith, including the target product profile and administration of claseprubart; the anticipated timing of the initiation and results from those studies and trials; expectations regarding the clinical trial design for the Phase 3 trial for claseprubart in gMG; expectations regarding the time period over which the Company’s capital resources are expected to be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; and expectations regarding market size, patient population size, and potential opportunities for complement therapies, in particular with respect to claseprubart. Claseprubart is an investigational agent that is not approved as a therapy in any indication in any jurisdiction worldwide. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “runway,” “will,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “near-term,” “catalysts,” “pursue,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “aim,” “target,” “commit,” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) generally identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward looking.

Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, that preclinical testing of claseprubart and data from clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials, that the development of claseprubart or the Company's other compounds may take longer and/or cost more than planned, that the Company may be unable to successfully complete the clinical development of the Company’s compounds, that the Company may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing its planned clinical trials, and that the Company's compounds may not receive regulatory approval or become commercially successful products. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, and other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Dianthus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

