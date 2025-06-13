diaMentis selected by Dassault Systèmes to join an exclusive group of innovative companies in the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program

PARIS, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - diaMentis, a company developing an innovative diagnostic support technology in mental health, recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a scientific breakthrough, has recently been selected by Dassault Systèmes to join its prestigious 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program. This unique program provides a hand-picked group of startups access to cutting-edge technological tools and resources to support the development of breakthrough solutions to today's global challenges.

The latest results achieved with diaMentis' various patented innovations were recently published in the renowned scientific journal Biomedical Signal Processing and Control. These clinical outcomes, following the first interim analysis (IA1), demonstrate unprecedented performance levels in identifying biological markers specific to bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia.

"Being selected by Dassault Systèmes for the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab represents a further recognition from a globally respected organization. This partnership will allow us to optimize our industrial development by leveraging their 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the expertise of their technology and health specialists," said Bernard Guimont, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Partnerships at diaMentis.

diaMentis is in the final stages of developing a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) which, once approved, will help clinicians diagnose and treat mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, more quickly and effectively, using an objective and innovative approach.

"We believe our technological platform, which uses High-Density Retinal Signal, has the potential to impact not only psychiatric disorders, but also non-psychiatric and neurological conditions," said Normand Tremblay, Co-founder and CEO of diaMentis.

Mr. Tremblay adds: "The social and economic burden of these illnesses is astronomical and places tremendous financial pressure on healthcare systems worldwide. Once approved, diaMentis' technology will not only help save and improve lives, but also significantly enhance the efficiency of care delivery."

About diaMentis



diaMentis was founded based on research conducted at Laval University and holds intellectual property rights related to the analysis of retinal signals. The company has been granted patents in the U.S. and Canada and has additional patents pending in several other countries. With its increasingly robust scientific results and in order to complete its regulatory process, diaMentis is currently seeking US$10M in short-term financing to finalize its clinical validation study at clinical sites across the U.S. and Canada.

