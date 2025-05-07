DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update May 14, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke, announced today that its first quarter 2025 financial results will be released after the markets close on Tuesday, May 13th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Wednesday, May 14th at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM CT Web access: https://app.webinar.net/24NpV0mjklG Dial In: (800) 836-8184 Conference ID: 93262

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on the Company’s website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 21, 2025, by dialing (888) 660-6345 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 93262#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com