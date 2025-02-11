DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for severe ischemic diseases, announced today that the Company’s management will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12th, 2025 at 11:20am Eastern Time.





Investors and attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with DiaMedica’s management can contact their Oppenheimer representative to arrange a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts



Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com