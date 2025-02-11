SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for severe ischemic diseases, announced today that the Company’s management will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12th, 2025 at 11:20am Eastern Time.


Investors and attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with DiaMedica’s management can contact their Oppenheimer representative to arrange a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Minnesota Events
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac