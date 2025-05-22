DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that Rick Pauls, President and CEO, and Dave Wambeke, Chief Business Officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York City, NY, June 3 – 5, 2025.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors to discuss the company’s strategy, recent developments and future outlook in greater detail.

Presentation Details:

Date & Time: June 4, 2025, 12:50 PM Eastern Time

Location: New York City, NY

About DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa)

DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa) is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 (rhKLK1) in clinical development for preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke. KLK1 is a serine protease enzyme that plays an important role in the regulation of diverse physiological processes via a molecular mechanism that increases production of nitric oxide, prostacyclin and endothelium-derived hyperpolarizing factors. In the treatment of preeclampsia, DM199 is intended to lower blood pressure, enhance endothelial health and improve perfusion to maternal organs and the placenta. In the treatment of AIS, DM199 is intended to enhance blood flow and boost neuronal survival in the ischemic penumbra by dilating arterioles surrounding the site of the vascular occlusion and inhibition of apoptosis (neuronal cell death) while also facilitating neuronal remodeling through the promotion of angiogenesis.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from preeclampsia and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com