DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that company management will participate in four upcoming investment bank conferences in New York.
Details
Citi Biopharma Back to School Summit
September 9-10, 2026
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
September 9-11, 2026
Fireside Chat with Rick Pauls (CEO) and Dr. Julie Krop (CMO), on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 10:20 a.m. ET
Lake Street 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference
September 10, 2026
HC Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
September 14-16, 2026
Company presentation by Rick Pauls, CEO, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET
If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.
Contacts
Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com
For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
mhawtin@lifescicomms.com