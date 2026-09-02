DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that company management will participate in four upcoming investment bank conferences in New York.

Details

Citi Biopharma Back to School Summit

September 9-10, 2026

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 9-11, 2026

Fireside Chat with Rick Pauls (CEO) and Dr. Julie Krop (CMO), on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 10:20 a.m. ET

Lake Street 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference

September 10, 2026

HC Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 14-16, 2026

Company presentation by Rick Pauls, CEO, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET

If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

mhawtin@lifescicomms.com