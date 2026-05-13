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Press Releases

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that its President and CEO, Rick Pauls, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19th in New York City.



Fireside Chat Details

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 4:05-4:30 PM ET
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay NY | 111 E 48th Street, New York, NY 10017

Mr. Pauls will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.


Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

Minnesota Events
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc.
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