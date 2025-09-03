DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that Rick Pauls, President and CEO, and Dave Wambeke, Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York City from September 3-5, 2025.

Fireside Chat Details

Date & Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025 | 9:10-9:40 am ET

Location: New York Marriott Marquis - 1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Moderator: Joshua Schimmer, Managing Director, Biotech Equity Research Analyst, Cantor Fitzgerald

Webcast: Click here to access the live presentation

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

mhawtin@lifescicomms.com