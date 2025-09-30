DiaMedica Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) - September 29, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that on September 18, 2025, it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 490,000 shares of DiaMedica’s common stock to five newly hired non-executive employees whose employment commenced in August and September 2025.

The stock options were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors under the DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan. The options have an exercise price of $6.76 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on September 18, 2025, and vest and become exercisable, on a cumulative basis, with respect to 25% of such underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and with respect to the remaining 75% of such underlying shares in 12 quarterly installments commencing three months after the one-year anniversary of the grant date, subject to each individual’s continued employment or service with the Company. The options have a ten year term.

The stock options were a material inducement to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of their compensation.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in China for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases, to be clinically studied in the United States. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

