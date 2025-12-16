Diakonos Oncology to Present Corporate Overview and Participate in Panel at 2026 Biotech Showcase

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diakonos Oncology Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of immunotherapies to treat challenging and aggressive cancers, today announced it will participate in the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, CA, from January 13-15, 2026. This premier event is for private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies to highlight their innovation, connect with global investors, and engage with executives from prominent biopharmaceutical companies.

Diakonos Oncology will be represented by Jay Hartenbach, President and COO, who will provide a company presentation on the latest clinical developments of DOC1021, a first-in-class, patient-derived double-loaded dendritic cell investigational therapy for aggressive cancers. Mr. Hartenbach will also join industry-leading C-suite executives on a panel to discuss how technological advancements are driving paradigm shifts in the cell and gene therapy landscape.

"Diakonos is advancing immunotherapy through our innovative double-loading dendritic cell treatments that harness the body's immune system to target cancer with specificity and rigor," said Jay Hartenbach, President and COO of Diakonos Oncology. "I'm honored to join this discussion on the breakthroughs transforming medicine and excited to showcase Diakonos' leadership in the field."

Details of the company presentation and panel participation are as follows:

Company Overview Presentation



Date: Monday, January 12, 2026, at 2:15 PM Pacific Standard Time



Location: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level), Hilton Union Square, 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Panel Participation



Session Title: Engineering the Future: Advances in Cell and Gene Therapies



Description: Explore cutting-edge advances in cell and gene therapies that reshape the treatment landscape and create new investment opportunities. This session highlights emerging technologies driving transformative therapeutics.



Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 8:00-9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time



Location: Yosemite A, Hilton Union Square, 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Diakonos's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Biotech Showcase for interested parties.

To learn more about the event, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase, or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please email pr@diakonosoncology.com

About DOC1021

DOC1021 is a first-in-class, patient-derived double-loaded dendritic cell therapy that uniquely combines tumor lysate and amplified tumor-derived mRNA. The immunotherapy is made with a patient's dendritic cells combined with mRNA and proteins prepared from freshly obtained patient tumor specimens.

The unique double-loading approach, which mimics a viral infection, unlocks a synergistic and exponentially more powerful tumor killing TH1 response driven by dual protein and RNA antigen sourcing, and it allows targeting of the complete cancer antigen pool. Moreover, the approach does not require any molecular modification of the patient's immune cells for manufacturing and does not require preconditioning chemotherapy or high dose IL-2 for administration. DOC1021 allows for simple administration in the outpatient setting and broad reach via community cancer centers.

Diakonos currently has two active clinical trials with DOC102, a Phase 1 pancreatic cancer study (NCT04157127) and a Phase 2 glioblastoma (GBM) study (NCT06805305). Diakonos has received Fast Track designations from the FDA for both the GBM and pancreatic cancer programs, in October 2023 and May 2024, respectively. The company also received Orphan Drug Designation for the GBM program in January 2024. The refractory melanoma Phase 1/2 study with DOC1021 will be initiated with the facilitation and support of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Diakonos Oncology Corp.

Based in Houston, Diakonos Oncology Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy with its proprietary double-loaded patient-derived dendritic cell therapeutic platform, focused on addressing the critical, unmet medical needs for treatment of late-stage and aggressive cancers. For more information visit: https://www.diakonosoncology.com

Media Contact:

David Schull



Russo Partners



858-717-2310



david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Jay Hartenbach



Diakonos Oncology



pr@diakonosoncology.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diakonos-oncology-to-present-corporate-overview-and-participate-in-panel-at-2026-biotech-showcase-302641688.html

SOURCE Diakonos Oncology