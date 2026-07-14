Dexcom G7 15 Day Receives Health Canada Authorization: Extending Wear and Continuity for Canadian Adults Living with Diabetes

Dexcom G7 15 Day is the longest‑lasting and most accurate1-4 CGM system authorized by Health Canada, providing real-time glucose readings for an industry-leading 15.5 days5.

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, announced today that Health Canada has authorized the Dexcom G7 15 Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM) for people 18 years and older living with diabetes.

Dexcom G7 15 Day is the longest‑lasting and most accurate1-4 CGM system authorized by Health Canada, providing real‑time glucose readings for an industry‑leading 15.5 days5. Building on the performance of Dexcom CGM which is clinically proven to lower A1C and increase time in range6-10, Dexcom G7 15 Day sets a new standard in CGM technology that’s easy to use, painless to insert* and requires fewer sensor changes per month.

Diabetes is a complex and challenging condition that affects more than four million Canadians11 and requires around-the-clock management of glucose levels and decision‑making to manage safely.

“Small improvements can make a meaningful difference for people living with diabetes. Dexcom G7 15 Day reflects our ongoing commitment to simpler, more seamless diabetes management,” said André Côté, Vice President and General Manager, Dexcom Canada.

New with Dexcom G7 15 Day:

Longest lasting CGM system with 15.5 days of wear. 5

Best-in-class accuracy with an overall MARD of 8.0%. 1-4

Easier glucose management with fewer monthly sensor changes and reduced waste.

Dexcom G7 features included with Dexcom G7 15 Day:

The only waterproof † CGMs available

CGMs available Direct to Apple Watch ‡ connectivity, so you can leave your phone behind and still see your glucose numbers.

connectivity, so you can leave your phone behind and still see your glucose numbers. 12-hour grace period to replace finished sensors for a more seamless transition between sessions.

Innovative and simple mobile app with Dexcom Clarity integration to easily view glucose patterns, trends and statistics for meaningful conversations with your healthcare provider. §

Ability to remotely share glucose numbers with caregivers and loved ones for added support and peace of mind. ||,12

Customizable alert settings for improved discretion and personalized diabetes management.

While authorized by Health Canada, Dexcom G7 15 Day is not yet available for purchase. André Côté shares, “Our focus is on ensuring that when the product becomes available, Canadians living with diabetes and their healthcare providers have the support, education, and experience they need from day one. We look forward to sharing more details as we move closer to availability.”

Visit Dexcom.com to get started with Dexcom G7 today, and register your details to opt in and receive information when Dexcom G7 15 Day becomes available.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in continuous glucose monitoring for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

Category: IR

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* 96% of patients reported mild/no pain.

† The Dexcom G7 Sensor is waterproof and may be submerged under eight feet of water for up to 24 hours without failure when properly installed.

‡ Smart devices sold separately. To view a list of compatible devices, visit dexcom.com/compatibility. Compatible smartphone is required to pair a new Dexcom G7 sensor with a compatible Apple Watch.

§ An internet connection is required for users to send their glucose data to Dexcom Clarity via a compatible smart device: dexcom.com/compatibility. Healthcare providers will only be able to view a patient’s glucose data if the patient elects to share it with them through Dexcom Clarity.

|| Separate Dexcom Follow app and internet connection required. Users should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G7 app or receiver before making treatment decisions.

1 Garg SK, et al. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2025;27(6):413-502.

2 Dexcom G7 15 Day User Guide.

3 FreeStyle Libre 3+ User Manual.

4 Medtronic Guardian Sensor User Guide.

5 Dexcom, Data on File, 2025.

6 Beck RW, et al. JAMA. 2017;317(4):371-378.

7 Beck RW, et al. Ann Intern Med. 2017;167(6):365-374.

8 Martens T, et al. JAMA. 2021;325(22):2262-2272.

9 Laffel LM, et al. JAMA. 2020;323(23):2388-2396.

10 Welsh JB, et al. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2024;18(1):143-147.

11 Diabetes Canada. Diabetes in Canada. https://www.diabetes.ca/advocacy-policies/advocacy-reports/national-and-provincial-backgrounders/diabetes-in-canada. Accessed May 7, 2026.

12 Polonsky WH, Fortmann AL. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2021;23(3):195-202.

Investor Contact:

Sean Christensen

sean.christensen@dexcom.com

Media Contact:

Kyla Rudyk-de Leth

Veritas Communications

rudyk@veritasinc.com