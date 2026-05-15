Dexcom Announces Governance Enhancements Ahead of 2026 Investor Day

Will Add Two Independent Directors with MedTech and Operations Experience to be Named at a Later Date

Reconstituted Operations and Innovation Committee Will Expand Mandate to Oversee Operations, Quality and Technical Roadmap

Initiatives Follow Constructive Engagement with Elliott Management

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced key updates to its governance structure in conjunction with its upcoming 2026 Investor Day presentation that outlines a strategic and financial vision to best position the company for future growth.

“We look forward to articulating our exciting vision for growth later today at Investor Day as we seek to empower greater metabolic health through our biosensing platforms,” said Jake Leach, Dexcom’s president and CEO. “Today’s announcement of enhancements to our Board structure aligns closely to our vision for uncompromising quality and customer experience, as well as updates we’ve made to our organizational structure to support the execution of our long-term plan.”

Dexcom and Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Elliott”) have agreed to collaborate to identify two new independent members to join the Board of Directors. To this end, Dexcom has initiated a search focusing on leaders with MedTech leadership or lean operations experience. These directors, alongside the existing Board members, will provide additional oversight and support to management as the company embraces its significant long-term opportunity and global customer growth ambitions. With these appointments, the Board will have appointed six new independent directors since the beginning of 2023.

“Our Board is always focused on continual refreshment that adds the skills and experience that will take our company to the next level,” said Mark Foletta, Lead Independent Director. “We are excited to announce this plan to further bolster our Board’s composition.”

In addition, the company announced the existing Technology Committee on the Board will become the Operations and Innovation Committee. The renamed committee will expand its mandate to enhance the Board’s focus on the company’s crucial scaling efforts, including operations and quality, in addition to its technical roadmap.

“We are one of Dexcom’s largest investors because of our conviction that the CGM market remains meaningfully underpenetrated and that the company is poised to deliver sustained double-digit growth for years to come,” said Marc Steinberg, Partner at Elliott. “We also see a clear path to significant margin expansion, underpinning one of the most compelling earnings growth profiles in MedTech. Dexcom is taking the right steps to realize its potential, including the upcoming addition of new directors with deep medical technology and operating experience, the oversight of a dedicated committee of the Board, and a strengthened commitment to disciplined operational rigor and capital allocation. We are pleased to be working alongside Jake Leach and the Board to ensure Dexcom can realize the full extent of the value creation opportunity before it.”

The live webcast of Dexcom’s Investor Day will begin today at 4:15 PM ET and is available at the following link: Dexcom Investor Day 2026.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

Category: IR

Media Contact

James McIntosh

619-884-2118

mediarelations@dexcom.com

Investor Contact

Sean Christensen

Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

investor-relations@dexcom.com