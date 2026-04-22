Dewpoint Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data on Oral MYC Condensate Modulator at AACR 2026

Oral MYC condensate modulator drives tumor regression and stasis in preclinical models

Disruption of MYC condensates enables targeted inhibition of MYC-driven gene expression

Selective killing in cells with high levels of MYC translates into a favorable tolerability profile supporting further development



BOSTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-state biotechnology company pioneering condensate therapeutics, presented new preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 highlighting its approach to targeting MYC-driven cancers through biomolecular condensate modulation.

The data, presented by Ann Boija, SVP and Head of Research, describe Dewpoint’s orally bioavailable MYC development candidate, designed to disrupt transcriptional condensates associated with MYC activity. MYC is one of the most pervasive drivers of cancer but has historically remained beyond the reach of conventional drug discovery approaches. Dewpoint’s strategy directly targets the cellular context required for MYC function, representing a differentiated approach to modulating this high-value oncogenic driver.

In preclinical models, Dewpoint’s candidate reduced MYC condensates and modulated MYC-dependent gene expression, resulting in inhibition of MYC-driven cancer cell growth. The compound demonstrated anti-tumor activity, including tumor regression and stasis in solid tumor models following oral administration, along with a favorable tolerability profile supporting further development.

“MYC has remained out of reach for decades,” said Boija. “These data establish a new path to targeting key oncogenic transcription factors such as MYC, overcoming longstanding limitations in the field. We see strong potential for this approach to translate into meaningful therapeutic impact for patients.”

Dewpoint’s condensate-based drug discovery approach is designed to address high-value targets that have proven difficult to drug using conventional approaches, including a β-catenin program in clinical development and additional oncogenic transcription factor programs in earlier stages.

“We believe condensate biology defines a new frontier for drug discovery,” said Isaac Klein, Chief Scientific Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. “By targeting the organizational principles of the cell, we can systematically access disease-driving mechanisms that have historically been beyond reach.”

MYC dysregulation is implicated across a wide range of cancers and remains a major area of unmet medical need.

Read the AACR abstract here.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is a clinical-stage biotechnology company applying condensate biology to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The recognition that many diseases are driven by dysfunction of biomolecular condensates creates new opportunities to modulate high-value and historically undruggable targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI-powered integrated platform supports a pipeline spanning oncology, neurology, and cardiometabolic disease, with strategic collaborations including Bayer and Novo Nordisk. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically within cells through a process known as phase separation. These compartments organize and concentrate biomolecules to regulate diverse cellular functions. Dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been implicated in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiopulmonary disease, and neurodegenerative disorders. Condensate-modulating drugs, or c-mods, represent a new therapeutic modality with the potential to address complex diseases and historically undruggable targets. Learn more at Condensates.com.

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