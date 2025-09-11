Dewpoint Therapeutics Closes Series D Financing to Advance First-in-Class Condensate Modulator (c-mod) into Clinical Development for Gastric Cancer

Series D extends runway into 2027, advancing first-in-class c-mod DPTX3186 toward proof-of-concept in gastric cancer.

Strong support from leading investors and global pharma partners continues to validate the innovative potential of Dewpoint's platform.

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, the leading biotechnology company in transforming condensate biology into medicine, today announced the closing of its Series D financing to advance DPTX3186, a first-in-class condensate modulator (c-mod), into clinical trials by year-end 2025 and deliver early clinical proof-of-concept by the end of 2026. It will also accelerate development of Dewpoint’s first-in-class c-mod targeting MYC, another historically ‘undruggable’ target, while strengthening ongoing collaborations with Bayer, Novo Nordisk, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. The financing provides operational runway into early 2027.

DPTX3186 is an orally delivered small molecule c-mod with a novel mechanism of action designed to selectively disrupt oncogenic Wnt signaling. The drug forces β-catenin to concentrate in an inactive condensate preferentially within cancer cells. By selectively modulating β-catenin in this way, DPTX3186 has the potential to address long-standing safety concerns, including bone and gastrointestinal toxicity, that have historically limited Wnt-targeted therapies.

The Series D round was supported by a syndicate of existing investors aligned with Dewpoint’s strategic vision who continue to support the company’s strategy and scientific progress.

“This financing allows us the opportunity to demonstrate the promise of condensate biology in the clinic, with DPTX3186 laying the foundation for creating an entirely new class of condensate modulating therapeutics with broad potential, a milestone for both science and our investors,” said Ameet Nathwani, MD, CEO, Dewpoint Therapeutics. “We are grateful for the commitment of our investors and Board who continue to provide strategic guidance and support for the company as we enter the clinical development phase of our evolution.”

About Dewpoint

Dewpoint is the leading biotech company in the application of biomolecular condensate biology towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need. The realization that a vast range of conditions are regulated by or arise from the dysfunction of condensates has provided new possibilities for modulating the function of high-value targets previously deemed ‘undruggable,’ opening unexplored avenues to identify hundreds of novel therapeutic targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI/ML-powered state-of-the-art platform underlies a drug discovery pipeline that spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Through collaborations with Bayer, Novo Nordisk, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Dewpoint pushes the boundaries to accelerate the translation of condensate biology into medicine for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable a diversity of key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiopulmonary and neurological disorders. Condensate-modulating drugs (c-mods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets. Learn more about condensate science at Condensates.com.