Dewpoint Therapeutics Announces DPTX3496 as a Development Candidate for the Treatment of Colorectal, Breast, and Lung Cancers

Dewpoint Therapeutics’ second development candidate, DPTX3496 is an oral, small molecule acting via a novel condensate-modulating mechanism of action for the treatment of Wnt-driven cancers

DPTX3496 shows robust tumor regression and stasis in pre-clinical animal models of colorectal, breast, and lung cancer

DPTX3496 is currently in IND-enabling studies and IND filing is planned for the second half of 2025



BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc. – the leading biotechnology company in transforming condensate biology into medicine, announced today the nomination of a second development candidate (DC), DPTX3496. DPTX3496 is an oral, small molecule condensate modulator (c-mod) targeting beta catenin to address Wnt-driven colorectal cancer (CRC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Based on the preclinical data package, IND-enabling studies have commenced for DPTX3496 with an IND filing planned for the second half of this year.

Dysregulation of the Wnt pathway, with constitutive activation of beta catenin-driven oncogenic transcription, is a shared root cause of uncontrolled cell proliferation across multiple types of cancers. DPTX3496, which was discovered and optimized using Dewpoint’s proprietary platform, inhibits beta catenin’s aberrant transcriptional activity by sequestering beta catenin into nuclear condensate depots. This sequestration takes advantage of a condensate-mediated mechanism of action to selectively drive apoptosis of cancer cells with excessive beta catenin/Wnt signaling.

DPTX3496 has demonstrated tumor regression and stasis in a broad panel of Wnt-driven tumors, including patient-derived xenograft (PDX) mouse models of CRC, TNBC, and NSCLC, along with good tolerability and minimal body weight loss. Additionally, Dewpoint has developed a suite of novel biomarker assays to monitor the modulation of beta catenin activity, which will be translated to the clinic to monitor target engagement and modulation. DPTX3496 shows down-regulation of beta catenin-driven gene transcription and Wnt pathway activity in vivo, and plasma protein profiling demonstrates modulation of systemic disease-associated beta catenin target genes.

Over the past three months, Dewpoint has nominated two DCs that target the beta catenin/Wnt pathway – DPTX3186 and DPTX3496. The two DCs are of two distinct chemotypes. Both beta catenin c-mods are orally bioavailable small molecules that selectively inhibit the oncogenic function of beta catenin through the novel condensate depot-forming mechanism.

“We will develop DPTX3186 for the treatment of gastric cancer, and progress DPTX3496 to IND for colorectal, breast, and lung cancers. This tumor-specific development strategy enables us to address significant patient populations with tailored regulatory approaches, focused combinations, and develop custom market-entry strategies given the diverse treatment pathways for each tumor,” said Dr. Ameet Nathwani MD, Chief Executive Officer at Dewpoint. “By generating differentiated and focused clinical data for specific tumor types, our approach enhances the opportunity for competitive differentiation, offers optionality for future co-development and co-commercialization opportunities, and provides potential mitigation against future IRA challenges.”

Additionally, as part of a recently announced strategic collaboration, Dewpoint will leverage ConcertAI’s clinico-genomic data sets and the CARAai™ platform in tandem with Dewpoint’s extensive biomarker suite. Working with ConcertAI will enable Dewpoint to optimize patient stratification of Wnt-driven tumor populations that are mostly likely to respond to the novel beta catenin depot forming c-mod mechanism. Furthermore, IND-enabling packages for both DPTX3186 and DPTX3496 are being generated in collaboration with Evotec, using their INDiGO platform to accelerate IND filing timelines.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is the leading biotech company in the application of biomolecular condensate biology towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need. The realization that a vast range of conditions are regulated by or arise from the dysfunction of condensates has provided new possibilities for modulating the function of high-value targets previously deemed ‘undruggable,’ opening unexplored avenues to identify hundreds of novel therapeutic targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI/ML-powered state-of-the-art platform underlies a drug discovery pipeline that spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Through collaborations with Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Evotec, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Dewpoint pushes the boundaries to accelerate the translation of condensate biology into medicine for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable a diversity of key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiopulmonary and neurological disorders. Condensate-modulating drugs (c-mods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets. Learn more about condensate science at Condensates.com.