Devonian Reports Positive Results in MASH Liver Study

Positive results from the STAM mouse model in vivo study attributing Thykamine™ with anti-MASH and anti-fibrosis effects in liver

Compelling results compared to Resmetirom, the first FDA approved drug for management of MASH

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devonian Health Group Inc. (“Devonian” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GSD; OTCQB: DVHGF), a clinical stage corporation focused on developing unique solutions to inflammatory diseases, today announced a potential expanded therapeutic application for Thykamine™, with compelling preclinical data results demonstrating proof of concept efficacy in a well-established animal model of MASH metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).





The study investigated the effects of Thykamine™ on liver disease progression in the widely used STAM mouse model of MASH/fibrosis at SMC Laboratories in Japan. In this model, diabetic mice were fed a high fat diet and rapidly to develop fatty liver disease caused by inflammation and a buildup of fat in the organ. Resmetirom, the first drug approved by US-FDA for the management of MASH, was used as positive control at an oral dose of 3.0 mg/kg once a day for 3 weeks.

Thykamine™ administered orally, at doses of 0.5 mg/kg, 5.0 mg/kg and 50.0 mg/kg, once a day for 3 weeks provided a hepatoprotective effect preventing liver disease progression compared to the control group (vehicle). Specifically, Thykamine™ treatment resulted in a significant lowering of the liver NAFLD activity score (NAS), a composite measure of fatty liver disease composed of steatosis, inflammation and hepatocyte ballooning. The α-SMA, a marker used to evaluate liver fibrosis, was also significantly decreased. Thykamine™ treatment decreased liver type collagen type I expression, collagen type III score, F4/F80 expression, Ly-6G expression and MARCO (macrophage receptor with collagen structure) expression. The effects on these markers were comparable to the effects of Resmeritom. Overall, progression of liver fibrosis was reduced by Thykamine™ treatment. Gene expression analysis data should be released shortly. The complete MASH preclinical results are planned to be submitted for publication in 2025.

Group NAS (Mean ± SD Normal 0.0 ± 0.0 Vehicule 4.9 ± 0.6 Thykamine 0.5 mg/kg 3.1 ± 1.0 p < 0.05 Thykamine 5.0 mg/kg 2.9 ± 1.1 p < 0.05 Thykamine 50.0 mg/kg 2.8 ± 0.9 p < 0.05 Resmetirom 3.0 mg/kg 2.6 ± 0.7 p < 0.05

“We are delighted with the outcome of this preclinical study and look forward to sharing more detail in a planned upcoming scientific publication. The data demonstrate an exciting proof of concept data of Thykamine™ anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in MASH. Historical preclinical and clinical studies of Thykamine™ have demonstrated its anti-inflammatory properties. The anti-fibrotic MASH data adds an important key complementary feature of Thykamine™ mechanism of action. In inflammatory diseases, fibrosis typically develops in response to repeated injuries or chronic inflammation. The MASH study demonstrates that Thykamine™ has anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects with the potential to target underlying disease pathology and therefore stop the progression of the disease”, said Dr. Andre P. Boulet, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company.

“This is one more study in the arsenal of Thykamine™, demonstrating its multi targeting mode of action affecting the cytokines affecting inflammation, opening up a broad array of possible applications for our lead product in underserved auto immune inflammatory diseases, which now adds hepatic conditions to our other targets such as dermatology and IBD”, said Luc Gregoire, president and CEO of the Company.

About NAFLD/MASH1,2

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common form of chronic liver disease with a worldwide prevalence of 20-30%. It is represented by fat accumulation in the liver, a condition that is commonly associated with features of the metabolic syndrome (MetS), such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hypertension.

NAFLD progresses to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), the hallmarks of which are inflammation, hepatocellular ballooning, and subsequent worsening fibrosis. Left untreated, MASH can ultimately progress to cirrhosis of the liver and hepatocellular carcinoma, liver failure and death.

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian’s SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. Both Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ platform are protected by several patents in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune inflammatory conditions with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration set of regulatory guidelines favoring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius Healthcare Inc., focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under license from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: DVHGF).

