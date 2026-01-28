Deutsche Bank Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for the American Depositary Receipt Program of CSL Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary bank for the sponsored American Depositary Receipt program of CSL Limited.

CSL Limited (OTC: CSLLY) is a global biopharma company with a dynamic portfolio of medicines. CSL uses its expertise in plasma-derived therapies, vaccines and biotechnology to deliver medicines for serious and complex diseases such as hemophilia, immune deficiencies, influenza, and iron deficiency anaemia. CSL employees over 29,000 people globally and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.*

* This information was provided by CSL Limited (January 2026).

Development Nicole Pfundstein Custodian Bank BNP Paribas S.A., Level 6, 60 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8258 1019 www.adr.db.com Markets Distribution adr@db.com London Effective Date January 27, 2026 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 gtb.db.com New York Level I ADR Tel: +1 212 250 9100 CUSIP 12637N204 ISIN US12637N2045 Symbol CSLLY Exchange OTC Current Ratio 2 ADSs: 1 ordinary share Eligibility DTC

