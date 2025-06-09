DESTINY-Endometrial01 Phase 3 Trial of ENHERTU® Initiated as First-Line Therapy in Patients with HER2 Expressing Primary Advanced or Recurrent Endometrial Cancer

TOKYO & BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first patient has been dosed in the DESTINY-Endometrial01 phase 3 trial evaluating ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) in combination with rilvegostomig or pembrolizumab versus platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line therapy in patients with HER2 expressing (IHC 3+/ 2+), mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. DESTINY-Endometrial01 will be conducted in collaboration with The GOG Foundation, Inc. (GOG-F) and the European Network of Gynecological Oncological Trial (ENGOT).

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN).

Endometrial cancer that is recurrent or diagnosed in advanced stages has a median overall survival of up to 30 months.1 While there have been recent treatment advances, there is still a need to further improve outcomes for patients. HER2 expression (IHC 3+/2+) is associated with aggressive disease and is present in 18% to 56% of endometrial cancers.2,3,4,5,6 There currently are no HER2 directed medicines approved in the first-line endometrial cancer setting.

“Following the positive results in the endometrial cancer cohort of DESTINY-PanTumor02, which contributed to a tumor agnostic approval for previously treated patients with HER2 positive metastatic tumors in several regions, we are initiating this first phase 3 trial of ENHERTU in the first-line setting of advanced endometrial cancer,” said Mark Rutstein, MD, Head, Therapeutic Area Oncology Development, Daiichi Sankyo. “The DESTINY-Endometrial01 trial will help us better understand the role of ENHERTU in combination with immunotherapy as a potential treatment strategy to help improve outcomes compared to the current standard of care in this specific gynecological cancer setting.”

About DESTINY-Endometrial01

DESTINY-Endometrial01 is a global, multicenter, randomized, open-label phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) in combination with rilvegostomig or pembrolizumab versus platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line therapy in patients with HER2 expressing (IHC 3+/2+), pMMR, primary advanced (stage III/IV) or first recurrent endometrial cancer of any histologic subtype except sarcoma. Patients will be randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either ENHERTU in combination with rilvegostomig, ENHERTU in combination with pembrolizumab or platinum-based chemotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab.

The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). The key secondary endpoint is overall survival. Additional secondary endpoints include PFS as assessed by investigator, objective response rate, duration of response and safety.

DESTINY-Endometrial01 will enroll approximately 600 patients across multiple sites in Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America. For more information about the trial, visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

Rilvegostomig is AstraZeneca’s PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody. The TIGIT component of rilvegostomig is derived from the clinical-stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, developed by Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq/TASE: CGEN). Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) is Merck’s (known as MSD outside of the US and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy.

About Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer and the sixth most common cancer among women worldwide.7 Approximately 420,000 endometrial cancer cases were diagnosed in 2022, with more than 97,000 deaths globally.8 Incidence and mortality rates of endometrial cancer are expected to increase by approximately 61% and 87% respectively by 2050.9 Patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer have a poor prognosis, with a median overall survival of up to 30 months.1

Endometrial cancer comprises several molecular subtypes.10 Approximately 20% to 30% of all endometrial cancers exhibit high microsatellite instability (MSI) due to a defective mismatch repair system and are classified as MSI-high or MMR deficient (dMMR).10 The remaining 70% to 80% of cases are considered mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) tumors.10

HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor growth-promoting protein expressed on the surface of many types of tumors.11 HER2 expression (IHC 3+/ 2+) is present in 18% to 56% of endometrial cancers and is associated with markers of aggressive disease.2,3,4,5,6 HER2 expression is observed almost exclusively in pMMR tumors.2

Standard of care first-line treatment of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer has long included carboplatin plus paclitaxel.12 The treatment paradigm has recently evolved to incorporate an immune checkpoint inhibitor with carboplatin and paclitaxel, particularly for patients with dMMR endometrial cancer; however, the benefit of this treatment regimen in pMMR endometrial cancer is less pronounced.13,14,15,16 There currently are no HER2 directed medicines approved in the first-line endometrial cancer setting.

About ENHERTU

ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan; fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in the U.S. only) is a HER2 directed ADC. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary DXd ADC Technology, ENHERTU is the lead ADC in the oncology portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo and the most advanced program in AstraZeneca’s ADC scientific platform. ENHERTU consists of a HER2 monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 80 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive (immunohistochemistry [IHC] 3+ or in-situ hybridization (ISH)+) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen, either in the metastatic setting or in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting, and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast03 trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 80 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast04 trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 30 countries for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR) positive, HER2 low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2 ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by a locally or regionally approved test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast06 trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 60 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by a locally or regionally approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Lung02 and/or DESTINY-Lung05 trials. Continued approval in China and the U.S. for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ENHERTU (6.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 70 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2 positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH+) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen based on the results from the DESTINY-Gastric01, DESTINY-Gastric02 and/or DESTINY-Gastric06 trials. Continued approval in China for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in Brazil, Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Taiwan, U.K. and the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options based on efficacy results from the DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01 and DESTINY-CRC02 trials. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

About the ENHERTU Clinical Development Program

A comprehensive global clinical development program is underway evaluating the efficacy and safety of ENHERTU as a monotherapy or in combination or sequentially with other anti-cancer therapies across multiple HER2 targetable cancers.

About the Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca Collaboration

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize ENHERTU in March 2019 and DATROWAY® in July 2020, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights for each ADC. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of ENHERTU and DATROWAY.

About the ADC Portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo

The Daiichi Sankyo ADC portfolio consists of seven ADCs in clinical development crafted from two distinct ADC technology platforms discovered in-house by Daiichi Sankyo.

The ADC platform furthest in clinical development is Daiichi Sankyo’s DXd ADC Technology where each ADC consists of a monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers. The DXd ADC portfolio currently consists of ENHERTU, a HER2 directed ADC, and DATROWAY, a TROP2 directed ADC, which are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with AstraZeneca. Patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), a HER3 directed ADC, ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), a B7-H3 directed ADC, and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd), a CDH6 directed ADC, are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with Merck & Co., Inc, Rahway, NJ, USA. DS-3939, a TA-MUC1 directed ADC, is being developed by Daiichi Sankyo.

The second Daiichi Sankyo ADC platform consists of a monoclonal antibody attached to a modified pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload. DS-9606, a CLDN6 directed PBD ADC, is the first of several planned ADCs in clinical development utilizing this platform.

Ifinatamab deruxtecan, patritumab deruxtecan, raludotatug deruxtecan, DS-3939 and DS-9606 are investigational medicines that have not been approved for any indication in any country. Safety and efficacy have not been established.

ENHERTU U.S. Important Safety Information

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH positive) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either: In the metastatic setting, or In the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy



Unresectable or metastatic: Hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy



Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen

Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1.2% of patients.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess LVEF prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVEF decrease through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of 20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVEF decrease was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.

Additional Dose Modifications

Thrombocytopenia

For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level.

Adverse Reactions

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINYBreast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 38% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast03

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 257 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast03. The median duration of treatment was 14 months (range: 0.7 to 30) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 19% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were vomiting, ILD, pneumonia, pyrexia, and urinary tract infection. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 0.8% of patients including COVID-19 and sudden death (1 patient each).

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, leukopenia, anemia, thrombocytopenia, pneumonia, nausea, fatigue, and ILD/pneumonitis. Dose reductions occurred in 21% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, neutropenia, and fatigue.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (74%), decreased neutrophil count (70%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (67%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), increased alanine aminotransferase (53%), decreased platelet count (52%), fatigue (49%), vomiting (49%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (49%), alopecia (37%), decreased blood potassium (35%), constipation (34%), musculoskeletal pain (31%), diarrhea (29%), decreased appetite (29%), headache (22%), respiratory infection (22%), abdominal pain (21%), increased blood bilirubin (20%), and stomatitis (20%).

HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast06

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 434 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast06. The median duration of treatment was 11 months (range: 0.4 to 39.6) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 20% of patients receiving ENHERTU.

