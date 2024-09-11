SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Design Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 11, 2024 | 
CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 12:45 p.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC™ gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC™ molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its lead GeneTAC™ small molecule, DT-216, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, the company is advancing programs in Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, Huntington’s disease and myotonic dystrophy type-1. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Contact:
Renee Leck
THRUST Strategic Communications
renee@thrustsc.com

Southern California Events
