Dermata Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Cosmetic Study Evaluating Its Tome Foundational Treatment

- Once-weekly Tome Foundational Treatment demonstrated improvements across key measures of skin appearance after four treatments -

- Over 71% of study participants were graded as having overall improvements in their skin after only one treatment -

- Tome Foundational Treatment is designed to renew the appearance of skin and improve tone and texture over time -

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) ("Dermata," or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced positive topline results from its recently completed cosmetic clinical study evaluating Tome Foundational Treatment, the Company's recently launched once-weekly skin renewal treatment. Tome Foundational Treatment is now available for purchase at www.tomeskincare.com either as a one-time purchase of four weekly treatments or through a subscription program at a discounted price.

Dermata's recently completed cosmetic clinical study consisted of 31 participants in an open label study of Tome Foundational Treatment. Participants applied Tome Foundational Treatment one time per week for four weeks and were evaluated by an investigator at multiple timepoints throughout the study on endpoints including fine lines, hyperpigmentation, dark spots, smoothness, firmness, radiance, and overall appearance. Participants also completed self-evaluations after four treatments.

The topline clinical study findings include:

Additionally, 93% of participants agreed that Tome Foundational Treatment was comparable to a professional in-office procedure and 90% agreed they saw more noticeable results compared with other products. The study also found that Tome Foundational Treatment was well tolerated by participants, with no treatment related adverse events reported. To view before and after photos of select participants, please visit the Tome website.

"We are extremely encouraged by these topline results, which provide clinical support for what we set out to accomplish with Tome, to create a fundamentally different approach to skincare," commented Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Dermata was founded on clinical rigor, and we believe these data help provide the backing for our claim that Tome is ‘studied skincare'. We believe these topline results demonstrate the potential that a once-weekly skin treatment can visibly renew the appearance of the skin and provide compelling clinical validation at an important time as we introduce Tome to consumers," continued Mr. Proehl. "We are encouraged by the reception we have seen from the recent launch of Tome Foundational Treatment and look forward to expanding its recognition in the skincare space. We continue to build awareness around the Tome brand, and believe these clinically demonstrated results, combined with the simplicity of a once-weekly routine, can provide meaningful differentiation for Tome Foundational Treatment in the premium skincare market," concluded Mr. Proehl.

Tome Foundational Treatment: A New Foundation for Your Skincare Routine

Tome Foundational Treatment is a once-weekly skin renewal treatment powered by Bioneedle™, Dermata's hero ingredient consisting of 100% freshwater sponge, which the Company wild harvests and minimally processes into a fine, purified powder. Designed to be an easy addition to an existing skincare routine, Tome Foundational Treatment is intended to renew the appearance of the skin and improve the tone and texture of the user's skin over time. The once-weekly treatment reflects Tome's approach to skincare: providing powerful, not punishing products, with simple routines rooted in ancestral innovation.

About Tome Skincare

Tome is Dermata's skincare line focused on bringing about a new realm of skincare that is powerful, not punishing. Tome in its literal meaning is a large, important, scholarly book. Dermata intends to educate consumers with a brand that tells a skincare story rooted in science and history. Tome consists of skincare products utilizing Spongilla lacustris, a wild harvested freshwater sponge that has evolved over centuries, for consumers compelled by history and science to find potent natural products for their skincare routine. Dermata believes its Tome skincare line can simplify existing skincare routines with essential ingredients designed to deliver results, without harmful extremes.

Start your skincare story at Tome.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions focused on the development and commercialization of both direct-to-consumer and professional skincare solutions. The Company leverages its experience in clinical dermatology and its Bioneedle technology to develop differentiated skincare products designed to address a variety of consumer skincare needs. Dermata's first commercial product, Tome Foundational Treatment, is now available at Tome, with additional innovations planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information, please visit Dermata.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to commercialize skincare products; the timing of any future announcements; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, market acceptance of its products, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned product launches; the potential market acceptance of any products; the proposed benefits any clinical data will provide support for any products commercial success; the Company's plan to incorporate study results into any marketing activities; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Dermata Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

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