Dermalogica Expands Professional Portfolio with Launch of PRO Pen Microneedling System

Backed by over 40 years of skin health expertise, Dermalogica introduces its first FDA-cleared device - bringing advanced treatment technology into its professional ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermalogica announces the official launch of the PRO Pen Microneedling System, marking the brand's first FDA-cleared device and its expansion into advanced in-office treatment technologies.

The PRO Pen Microneedling System is a microneedling device and accessories intended to be used as a treatment to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults aged 22 years and older.

This milestone places PRO Pen within a limited group of microneedling devices that have achieved FDA clearance in 2025, meeting a rigorous regulatory standard for safety and performance in medical aesthetic devices.

In parallel with U.S. clearance, Dermalogica has secured regulatory authorizations in key international markets, reflecting a global commitment to compliance and quality manufacturing standards. In Canada, ISO 13485 certification was obtained prior to device approval, establishing Dermalogica as a medical device manufacturer operating under internationally recognized quality systems standards. In Australia, regulatory clearance was obtained through a review of product labeling and compliance documentation aligned to existing U.S. authorization.

Together, these approvals underscore Dermalogica's investment in meeting established regulatory frameworks across markets where clinical oversight and device standards are required for commercialization.

Following FDA clearance, the PRO Pen is now available to licensed skin health professionals, reinforcing Dermalogica's commitment to supporting professionals and consumers with solutions that connect in-office treatments to long-term skin health outcomes.

"Dermalogica has always been part of a professional ecosystem that bridges professional in-office treatments with at-home skincare. The PRO Pen extends this integration, enabling providers to design more comprehensive treatment journeys that support consistent outcomes while strengthening client loyalty and lifetime value. As demand for minimally invasive, results-driven treatments like microneedling continues to grow, consumers are increasingly seeking personalized solutions that connect in-office care with at-home maintenance. Meeting those expectations is central to how we continue to innovate for providers and their patients."

- Aurelian Lis, Dermalogica Chief Executive Office

The PRO Pen Microneedling System is designed to support safety, quality, and professional confidence in microneedling procedures. The device is validated for controlled skin penetration and manufactured in accordance with medical device standards, including the use of biocompatible materials intended for safe contact with the skin.

"We're encouraged by the progress we've made since receiving U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for our 14-pin PRO Pen last fall, the response from the global professional skincare community and our dermatology partners has been extremely positive. When paired with our post-treatment Exo Booster system - featuring Lactobacillus-derived exosome-like vesicles - we're seeing consistent, clinically relevant improvements in acne scarring, skin texture, and overall dermal quality across a wide range of skin types.

In collaboration with Unilever R&D, we've developed a differentiated, clinically informed system designed to support skin regeneration, enhance dermal remodeling, and optimize outcomes. This integrated approach works seamlessly across Dermalogica's professional portfolio, with the potential to amplify results while minimizing downtime."

- Dr. Robert J. Bianchini, Ph.D., AAD,

As part of Dermalogica's professional offering, the PRO Pen integrates with the brand's established portfolio of professional treatments and at-home skincare, enabling providers to expand service offerings while connecting in-office procedures with prescribed homecare. This approach supports more complete treatment plans for consumers, extending results beyond the treatment room while encouraging client retention and creating additional revenue opportunities for providers through ongoing skincare regimens.

The introduction of an FDA-cleared microneedling device marks a significant milestone not only for Dermalogica, but for the broader skin health industry. As a brand rooted in professional skincare, this expansion reflects a growing shift toward clinically validated treatments delivered within a more integrated model of care - where advanced procedures and daily regimens work in tandem. By meeting rigorous medical device standards, Dermalogica is reinforcing its commitment to quality, safety, and professional trust while helping to define a more connected future for skin health.

"Dermalogica's 40+ year legacy in skin health is a key reason the Pro Pen was such a natural addition to my practice. It was one of the first cosmeceutical brands I brought into my office more than 30 years ago, and today it remains a name my patients recognize and trust. That level of brand equity makes integration seamless. The Pro Pen reflects that same standard - thoughtfully designed, easy to use, and able to deliver the precise depths needed for consistent, results-driven microneedling treatments."

- Dr. Michael H. Gold, M.D. , FAAD

The PRO Pen Microneedling System is now available through authorized Dermalogica professional channels.

About Dermalogica

Used by skin care professionals around the world, Dermalogica delivers skin treatment expertise with every touch. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to provide advanced, post-graduate education. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking the era's industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists and professionals per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by millions of people for professional results at home. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA, with products sold in more than 80 countries worldwide.

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SOURCE Dermalogica