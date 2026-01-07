SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET). During the presentation, Dan Scavilla, President and CEO of Dentsply Sirona, will provide an update on the Company's differentiated Connected Dentistry portfolio, dental market trends and the Company’s progress against its return-to-growth strategy.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast and audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Wade Moody
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com


North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves