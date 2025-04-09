SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dentsply Sirona to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8th

April 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 am ET to review its first quarter financial results. A presentation related to the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb73584ce1e6f4d81b57af1bfbeec6816. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-591-8631
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com

North Carolina Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac