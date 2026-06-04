Denovo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Highlighting its Biomarker Guided Phase 3 Antidepressant

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denovo Neuroscience, a pioneer in applying precision medicine in central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will present its biomarker guided phase 3 TRD program of liafensine and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following conferences:

Oppenheimer CNS and Neuro-Muscular Summit

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

"Novel Approaches in Neuropsychiatry” panel discussion at 4:25 p.m. ET

Miami Beach, FL

UBS Virtual CNS Day

Monday, June 15, 2026

Presentation at 2:00 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

Monday, June 15, 2026

Virtual presentation available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET

New York, NY

About Denovo Neuroscience

Denovo Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses novel biomarker approaches to execute efficient clinical trials in targeted patient subpopulations to increase the probability of success. Denovo has four late-stage drugs in its pipeline addressing major unmet medical needs in central nervous system diseases including schizophrenia, depression and Alzheimer’s disease. All of these programs are first-in-class small molecule drugs with global rights.

About DB104 (liafensine)

Denovo’s liafensine is a once-daily oral triple reuptake inhibitor that demonstrated positive Phase 2b results in ANK3-positive patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (n=186), with a placebo-adjusted MADRS improvement of −4.4 points (95% CI, −7.6 to −1.3; P=.006). The program has the potential to become the first genetically defined antidepressant for TRD, using a simple blood or saliva-based biomarker test. Given its safe, well-tolerated profile and convenient administration, liafensine’s anticipated use is prior to currently approved TRD therapies that require administration in REMS-certified healthcare settings due to dissociative side effects and abuse potential. The ANK3 gene encodes ankyrin-G, a neuronal scaffolding protein involved in CNS signaling that has been genetically linked to multiple neuropsychiatric disorders. Approximately 20% of TRD patients are ANK3-positive. Liafensine Ph2b results were published in JAMA Psychiatry (link).

About Treatment-Resistant Depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common mental health disorder that impacts an estimated 280 million people worldwide. In the United States alone, approximately 21 million adults have had at least one major depressive episode. Approximately one-third of MDD patients will not respond to oral antidepressants and are considered to have treatment-resistant depression (TRD), defined as inadequate response to at least two medications. Despite having a significant negative impact on the lives of those affected and one of the highest economic burdens of all psychiatric disorders, TRD has limited treatment options and represents a major unmet medical need.

Earlier this year, Denovo hosted a KOL webinar on the drug development opportunities and challenges in TRD (link to replay).

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

stephen@gilmartinir.com