Press Releases

Denovo Biopharma LLC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

August 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denovo Biopharma LLC, a pioneer in applying precision medicine to development of innovative drugs, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming August and September investor events. The presentations will highlight Denovo’s lead asset, liafensine, a first-in-class antidepressant in Phase 3 development. Liafensine has shown robust efficacy in ANK3-positive patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in a pivotal study in addition to an excellent safety profile based on data from 1500 individuals exposed to the drug. This non-psychedelic oral pill represents the first precision medicine in psychiatry with the potential to shift the treatment paradigm for TRD, a highly unmet medical need.

Details of the events can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright Biotech Breakthroughs: The Evolving Landscape of Precision Neuropsychiatry

Location: Virtual
Date: 08/21/2025
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Registration Link: https://hcwevents.com/biotech-breakthroughs/

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: 09/03/2025

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Location: Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, MA
Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Date: 09/04 and 09/05, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM ET

TD Cowen's 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit

Location: Virtual
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: 09/17/2025
Time: 12:00 PM ET

About Denovo Biopharma
Denovo Biopharma LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses novel biomarker approaches to execute efficient clinical trials in targeted patient subpopulations to increase the probability of success. Denovo has seven late-stage drugs in its pipeline addressing major unmet medical needs in central nervous system diseases and oncology, most of which are first-in-class drugs with global rights. Visit www.denovobiopharma.com for additional information.

Investor Contact:
Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
stephen@gilmartinir.com


Southern California Events
