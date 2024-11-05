SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Delta-Fly Pharma Inc.: Update for Expanded Phase I Study of DFP-14927

November 5, 2024 
TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We are excited to share our latest development status.


As informed dated October 28th, an interim analysis for the Phase III study of DFP-10917 in R/R AML patients is ongoing. The Phase I/II combination study of DFP-10917 with Venetoclax in AML patients is well ongoing.

Today, we are delighted to talk about an update for development of the drug delivery of DFP-10917 selective to solid tumor, which is namely, DFP-14927 showed nice safety and efficacy in the Phase I study in solid tumor patients. Accordingly, we have moved forward into an expanded Phase I study of DFP-14927 at 3200 mg/m2 weekly dosing in R/R colorectal cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center and UCLA. Efficacy in expanded Phase I study is evaluated by Disease Control Ratio (DCR) and it shall be evaluated by OS in the next registration study for NDA approval.

Contacts

Please contact us by the following address.

Inquires
Yasundo Yamasaki, Ph.D.
Director, Business Development
Delta-Fly Pharma Inc.
Head office: Tokushima 771-0117, Japan
Phone: +81-3-6231-1278
E-mail: yyamasaki1206@delta-flypharma.co.jp
Home page: https://www.delta-flypharma.co.jp/en/

Asia Japan Cancer Lymphoma Phase I
