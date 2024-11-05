Delta-Fly Pharma Inc.: Update for Expanded Phase I Study of DFP-14927

TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We are excited to share our latest development status.





As informed dated October 28th, an interim analysis for the Phase III study of DFP-10917 in R/R AML patients is ongoing. The Phase I/II combination study of DFP-10917 with Venetoclax in AML patients is well ongoing.

Today, we are delighted to talk about an update for development of the drug delivery of DFP-10917 selective to solid tumor, which is namely, DFP-14927 showed nice safety and efficacy in the Phase I study in solid tumor patients. Accordingly, we have moved forward into an expanded Phase I study of DFP-14927 at 3200 mg/m2 weekly dosing in R/R colorectal cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center and UCLA. Efficacy in expanded Phase I study is evaluated by Disease Control Ratio (DCR) and it shall be evaluated by OS in the next registration study for NDA approval.

