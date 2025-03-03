Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc.: Progress of Development Status of the Combination Study of DFP-10917 with Venetoclax

TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following to the previous information on Dec. 9th. in 2024, we are excited to share our latest development status.





Regarding the Phase I/II clinical trial of DFP-10917 in combination with Venetoclax (VEN) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in second-line therapy (NCT06382168), the Data Management Committee (DMC) has approved the tolerability of all six patients in the Phase I (dose finding) portion of the Phase I/II study, and we are moving to the Phase II portion of the trial for efficacy testing as of today, on 28th Feb., 2025. We are pleased to inform that we already have multiple potential patients waiting to participate in the trial.

Please take notice of our own innovative approach for miserable cancer patients and contact us.

