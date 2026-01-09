DELFI Diagnostics Appoints Cindy Soriano as Chief Financial Officer and Announces Participation in 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Experienced finance leader to guide company through critical clinical and regulatory milestones; CEO to present at premier healthcare investment event

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DELFI Diagnostics, Inc. , developer of accessible blood-based, liquid biopsy tests that deliver a new way to enhance early cancer detection, today announced the appointment of Cindy Soriano as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The company also announced that Chief Executive Officer, Susan Tousi, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

"Cindy's promotion comes at a pivotal moment for DELFI as we prepare to achieve key clinical and regulatory milestones," said Susan Tousi. "Over the past three and a half years as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Cindy has been instrumental in building our financial foundation and guiding us through two successful fundraising rounds. Her strategic vision, operational rigor, and collaborative approach will be essential as we work to deliver on our mission and create long-term value."

Cindy brings 20 years of finance leadership to the role. Prior to joining DELFI, Cindy held senior finance leadership roles across the life sciences sector, including leading the finance organization at Zogenix through its acquisition by UCB and post-transaction integration. Earlier, she held various leadership roles at BioMarin Pharmaceuticals supporting operational and strategic planning across a diverse portfolio of assets spanning pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial stages.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation



Susan Tousi, CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. PT at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco. The presentation will provide an update on DELFI's progress and strategic priorities.

About DELFI Diagnostics



DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based tests that are accurate, accessible, and deliver a new way to help detect cancer. DELFI tests are built to solve the highest-burden population health issues, including in historically underserved demographics, and have the potential to save lives on a global scale. FirstLook Lung, for individuals eligible for lung cancer screening, is our first laboratory-developed screening test and requires a simple blood draw that can be incorporated with routine blood work. The test is based on fragmentomics, the discovery that cancer cells are more chaotic than normal cells and, when they die, leave behind tell-tale patterns and characteristics of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments in the blood. The DELFI platform applies advanced machine-learning technology to whole-genome sequencing data to assess individuals' cfDNA fragments against populations with and without cancer. FirstLook Lung uses these millions of data points to reliably identify individuals who may have cancer detected through low-dose CT, including early-stage disease, with a negative predictive value of 99.8 percent. This test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA. To learn more about DELFI Diagnostics, visit DELFIDiagnostics.com.

