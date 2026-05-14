Degron Therapeutics Closes $40 Million Series A Extension to Support Molecular Glue Degrader Clinical Development

Proceeds will support advancement of the lead HuR molecular glue degrader clinical program, progression of two immunology programs toward IND, and continued expansion of the GlueXplorer® molecular glue discovery platform

New round brings total capital raised to $95 million

Lead HuR program now in Phase 1— first-in-class molecular glue degrader targeting previously undruggable RNA-binding protein intended to treat multiple types of solid tumors

SAN DIEGO & HANGZHOU, China & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Degron Therapeutics ("Degron"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines targeting previously undruggable or insufficiently drugged proteins, today announced the closing of a $40 million Series A Extension. The round was led by LAPAM CAPITAL. Additional investors include GTJA Investment Group, Fortune Capital, CSPC & Growth, ApicHope, GF Xinde, CASSTAR, Kinghall Ventures, and GAGE Capital. This brings Degron's total capital raised to $95 million.

The financing will advance Degron's lead program, DEG6498—a first-in-class HuR (Human antigen R) molecular glue degrader—which entered the clinic in late 2025 with first patient dosed in November. The program, which targets a previously undruggable RNA-binding protein with key roles in driving cancer, inflammation, and metabolic disorders, is currently in dose escalation in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors.

"We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of investors who share our vision for transforming the treatment of serious diseases with high unmet need through our innovative MGD platform," said Lily Zou, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Degron Therapeutics. "This financing will support the continued advancement of our clinical-stage and preclinical pipeline and further strengthen our technology platform. The strong interest from leading healthcare investors underscores confidence in our approach to developing novel MGDs. With our first-in-class HuR program now advancing in the clinic and two additional immunology programs approaching pre-clinical development, we are making significant progress toward our goal of delivering breakthrough therapies to improve patients' lives."

Proceeds from this financing will support the continued clinical development of DEG6498, advancing immunology programs to development candidate stage in 2026, and the ongoing expansion of the company's proprietary GlueXplorer® platform to generate potential first-in-class and best-in-disease molecular glue degrader candidates.

“We are pleased to lead this financing round for Degron. Targeted protein degradation remains a key focus for us, and Degron’s proprietary molecular glue platform, built on deep expertise and a strong data foundation, demonstrates robust capabilities in discovering novel targets and compounds, including for historically undruggable targets,” said Mr. Zhihua Yu, Chairman of Lapam Capital, which led the financing. “We are impressed by the team’s strengths across R&D, translational development, and business development. With this financing, we believe Degron is well-positioned to advance its pipeline efficiently and generate compelling clinical data to benefit patients.”

Founded in 2021 by ShanghaiTech University professor and company co-founder Yong Cang, Ph.D., Degron Therapeutics built a de novo molecular glue degrader discovery platform, GlueXplorer®. The company has created more than 10,000 structurally differentiated MGD compounds across more than 150 novel non-IMiDs cores, combined with multiple complementary screening and validation approaches. The platform has enabled Degron to build a pipeline of programs targeting important disease-causing proteins that have historically been inaccessible to conventional small-molecule drugs.

In addition to advancing its internal pipeline, Degron continues to partner with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expand MGD R&D across multiple therapeutic areas, including its ongoing collaboration with Takeda.

About DEG6498

DEG6498 is a potent, orally bioavailable small-molecule molecular glue degrader that induces the interaction between the E3 ubiquitin ligase component cereblon (CRBN) and the RNA-binding protein Human antigen R (HuR), leading to the targeted degradation of HuR protein. DEG6498 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 first-in-human study (NCT07244835 / CTR20254261) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

About Degron Therapeutics

Degron Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its molecular glue-based targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform to develop novel medicines and advance human health. The company's unique GlueXplorer® platform encompasses a rapidly expanding IP-protected compound library and screening systems to develop a new class of small-molecule medicines that target important disease targets, including those previously undruggable. Degron has advanced its own first-in-class molecular glue degrader program into clinical development, with IND clearances in both the United States and China. The company's pipeline comprises a growing number of programs across oncology, inflammation, metabolic disorders, and rare diseases. Degron is headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in Hangzhou and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.degrontx.com.

About Lapam Capital

Lapam Capital is a leading biomedical-focused venture capital firm headquartered in Beijing, China. The firm currently manages five RMB funds and one USD fund, with total assets under management exceeding USD$1.5 billion. Lapam Capital focuses on innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices, with a strategic emphasis on early-stage and early-to-mid-stage enterprises. To date, the firm has invested in a total of 150 enterprises, including over 130 innovative drug companies and more than 20 innovative medical device companies. Lapam Capital’s leadership team includes multiple partners with over 20 years of experience in both international and domestic biopharmaceutical R&D and management.

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