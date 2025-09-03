DeepQure Strengthens Clinical Leadership with Former SoniVie Executive Appointment

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepQure, a company pioneering a paradigm shift in hypertension treatment, today announced the appointment of Jason G. Jones as Global Vice President of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs.

Jason joins DeepQure from SoniVie, an Israeli company developing catheter-based intravascular ultrasound renal denervation (RDN) treatment that was acquired by Boston Scientific for $540 million in March 2025. At SoniVie, he led the global clinical development strategy and clinical operations activities at the company. Jason oversaw the completion of enrollment for their Early Feasibility Study (EFS) IDE and developed and implemented the currently ongoing pivotal IDE.

With over 20 years of experience in clinical and regulatory affairs, Jason has successfully driven clinical trials and regulatory approvals across several leading medtech companies including SoniVie. This track record underscores his ability to execute complex global clinical programs and navigate diverse regulatory environments.

"I was truly captivated by DeepQure's unique technology and its tremendous potential," said Jason. "DeepQure's HyperQure™ RDN system takes a fundamentally different approach to renal denervation and has the potential to reset the standard of care for hypertension."

DeepQure expects Jason's appointment to accelerate its ongoing global clinical trial and advance the global rollout of HyperQure™. A company spokesperson noted: "Jason's wealth of experience and proven leadership will be a game-changer as DeepQure establishes itself as a global leader in next-generation hypertension therapies."

About DeepQure

DeepQure is a medical technology company pioneering minimally invasive treatments for hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders. Founded by experts in clinical medicine, engineering, and healthcare leadership, the company is focused on developing breakthrough solutions that address major unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases. DeepQure is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with clinical programs active in both Korea and the United States.

About HyperQure™ RDN System

HyperQure™ is DeepQure's proprietary extravascular renal denervation (RDN) system designed to treat conditions such as resistant hypertension and atrial fibrillation. Unlike conventional intravascular approaches, HyperQure™ accesses the renal nerves from outside the vessel; this extravascular route enables circumferential (360°) ablation of the nerves surrounding the renal artery, which is intended to enhance the precision and durability of denervation. The system has been designated as an Breakthrough device designation by the Korean MFDS and has obtained ISO 13485 and GMP certifications, providing the foundation for global clinical trials and future commercialization.

